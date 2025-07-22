In a trending interview, activist, Aisha Yesufu, vowed to stand by the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha had earlier told her constituents that she would resume legislative duties at the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 22, after her suspension was voided by a court

Interestingly, Godswill Akpabio-led Senate had appealed the judgement and cited one reason the embattled senator cannot be reinstated

Popular activist Aisha Yesufu has vowed to accompany Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 22, declaring her support for the embattled Kogi Central lawmaker who has insisted on resuming her legislative duties despite opposition from the Senate.

We’ll stand by Natasha - Aisha Yesufu

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s insistence follows a ruling by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which declared her suspension unconstitutional and called for her reinstatement.

However, the Senate President’s legal team has appealed the judgement, arguing it interferes with legislative processes and falls outside the court’s jurisdiction.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, July 21, Yesufu condemned the Senate’s stance, warning against continued disregard for judicial decisions.

“I think Senator Natasha has every right to resume office, and by tomorrow, she is not going to resume alone.

“There are people who are going to go with her, and I’ll be one of them,” she said.

“We’ll be with her and stand with her. And if the Senate decides they are going to kill us, let them kill us.”

Yesufu decries low representation of women at the senate

As reported by The Punch, the activist also decried what she described as systemic discrimination against women in Nigerian politics.

“We are not even one-third. Out of 109 senators, we have only four women.

“Yet you go after them, you’re going after this particular lady who has done nothing other than discharge her duty the way it should be,” she said.

Speaking further, Yesufu described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension as unconstitutional and accused the Senate of acting with impunity.

“The suspension by the Senate is unconstitutional. It’s unlawful.”

'Senate, like a secret cult' - Natasha alleges

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan said the senate is like a “cult”.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said she was being punished for speaking out against the system and that she now feared for her and her two-year-old's safety as her security detail had been stripped.

Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that the harassment had been experienced for several months.

Court grants Natasha bail on fresh charge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was granted bail in a case involving her and the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned in the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, as the federal government slammed fresh charges against her.

