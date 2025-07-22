Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed to approach the appellate court after being denied access to the National Assembly despite a valid court ruling

She accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of contempt of court and insists her legitimacy as senator comes from the people of Kogi Central

Akpoti-Uduaghan described her suspension as fraudulent and calls the Senate’s defiance a threat to democracy and the rule of law

FCt, Abuja - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to seek redress at the appellate court following Tuesday’s, July 22, dramatic events at the National Assembly.

Recall that the Kogi senator was barred by security personnel from resuming legislative duties, despite a valid court order overturning her suspension.

The lawmaker, representing Kogi Central, arrived at the National Assembly complex, in company of Aishat Yesufu, among others, determined to return to the Senate after the verdict of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, the court nullified her six-month suspension.

However, in a sharp turn of things, she was stopped by security officials and denied access to the chamber.

Senator accuses Senate of contempt

Addressing journalists in Abuja shortly after the incident, an irate Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the National Assembly leadership of undermining the rule of law.

“Akpabio cannot be greater than the Nigerian Constitution. I want Nigerians to know that the Office of the Senate President doesn’t give me legitimacy as a senator.

"The fact that he has done an appeal does not invalidate the decision of Justice Binta Nyako, and that does not stop me from being a senator," she said.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stressed that her authority as a legislator comes from the electorate.

“I got my legitimacy as a senator from the people of Kogi who voted me into office,” she added.

National Assembly acting in bad faith, says Natasha

Just In: Natasha Takes Another Action After Security Forces Stopped Her From Entering Nat'l Assembly

The senator condemned the Senate’s refusal to comply with the court's decision, describing it as a stain on Nigeria’s democracy.

“That I’ve been denied entrance to the National Assembly is a statement being made.

“It’s on record that the National Assembly under Akpabio has decided to be in contempt of a court decision, and it’s quite ironic that they are lawmakers. That poses the question: how far is our democracy in this day and age?," she said.

She also questioned the legality of the suspension that led to her exclusion in the first place.

“Even the suspension ab initio was fraudulent—the document was faulty,” she stated.

Appeal court action underway

On her next steps, Akpoti-Uduaghan said she would be meeting with her legal team to challenge the Senate’s action at the appellate level.

“Going forward, I will have a meeting with my legal team so they proceed to the appellate court to seek interpretation into what just happened. I’m a law-abiding citizen,” she said.

As of the time of filing this report, the leadership of the Senate has yet to comment on the court ruling or Tuesday’s events at the National Assembly.

Court grants Natasha bail on fresh charge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was granted bail in a case involving her and the Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned in the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, as the federal government slammed fresh charges against her.

