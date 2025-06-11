The Court of Appeal in Abuja struck out two motions filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio in a legal dispute with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

The court imposed a ₦100,000 cost against Akpabio and ordered the deletion of his appeal, following his request to withdraw the motions

The ruling concludes Akpabio’s attempt to challenge the Federal High Court’s decision, but the case continues to generate attention due to its political implications

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal in Abuja has struck out two motions filed by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, regarding a legal dispute with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The court also imposed a cost of ₦100,000 against Akpabio in the ruling, delivered on May 21, 2025.

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, headed by Justice Hamman Barka, ruled to strike out the motions following a request for withdrawal of the appeal.

Details of motions filed by Akpabio

The two motions in question, dated March 3, 2025, and March 25, 2025, were marked CV/395/M1/2025 and CV/395/M2/2025, as reported by Punch.

In the motions, Akpabio sought to challenge the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a case involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Punch reported.

Akpabio had filed the motions with the intention of obtaining an order to enlarge the time within which he could seek leave to appeal the Federal High Court's decision in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025.

The case, which was heard by Honourable Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu, saw Akpoti-Uduaghan taking legal action against the Clerk of the National Assembly and other respondents, including the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions Chairman, Senator Neda Imasuem.

Akpabio also sought a stay of proceedings in the ongoing case, pending the hearing and determination of his appeal before the Court of Appeal.

However, the court ruled against the motions, and the appeal was dismissed.

Court’s ruling and award of costs

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal granted Akpabio’s request to withdraw the two motions, and both motions were struck out.

The court also awarded ₦100,000 in costs to the first respondent, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and ordered the deletion of Appeal No. CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/395M/2025, Vanguard reported.

The decision brings a significant development in the legal battle between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan, following the dispute over the ruling of the Federal High Court.

The court's ruling signals the end of the motions filed by the Senate President, but the case continues to attract attention due to the legal implications surrounding Akpabio’s position in the Senate and the ongoing political tensions.

Akpabio: Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lawyers react to FG’s suit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team earlier confirmed receipt of defamation charges filed by the federal government, involving statements allegedly made against Senate President Akpabio.

The case, filed by the director of Public Prosecutions, stems from televised remarks that the government says were harmful to Akpabio’s reputation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had previously accused Akpabio and Yahaya Bello of assassination plots and harassment, would present her defence in court.

