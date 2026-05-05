Gunmen have stormed a Lagos wedding after-party, killing the bride’s father and a hypeman in the Ikotun area

Witnesses recounted the chaos as attackers targeted a performer before violence escalated during the celebration

The state Police confirmed an investigation into the incident amid suspicions of cult-related tensions behind the attack

A wedding celebration in the Ikotun area of Lagos turned tragic on Saturday night, May 2, after gunmen stormed an after-party and killed two people, including the bride’s father and a hypeman identified as Victor.

Panic and sorrow in Lagos as gunmen disrupt wedding and kill two people during after-party. Photo: @Princemoye1

Source: Facebook

The incident reportedly happened on Governor’s Road, Oviawe Street, shortly after the formal wedding ceremony had ended and guests had moved to a nearby venue for continued celebration.

Eyewitnesses, as reported by The Punch, said the party was still in full swing when armed men suddenly arrived and began shooting. This, however, forced guests to run in different directions to save their lives.

According to a resident, Victor was on stage entertaining guests when the attackers targeted him. He was allegedly dragged outside and attacked with weapons as panic spread across the area.

Another witness said the situation escalated when the bride’s father tried to step in after seeing what was happening. In an attempt to calm things down and protect the hypeman, he was also shot. Both men died at the scene.

Cult violence suspected as police begin investigation

A community source, who said, “the gunmen opened fire indiscriminately,” explained that the attackers appeared focused on their target but ended up affecting innocent people around the event.

Residents later suggested the violence may not have been connected to the wedding itself. Instead, they believe it could be linked to ongoing cult-related tensions in the area, which have seen similar clashes in recent times.

One local, who described Victor as a familiar face in the neighbourhood, said that he was well known for his energetic performances at events.

Residents recount how a joyful wedding in Ikotun turned into a deadly attack. Photo: policeNG

Source: Facebook

The attack caused fear across the community, with many residents and shop owners rushing indoors as security concerns grew in the aftermath.

When contacted by the platform on Monday, May 4, the state Police Command spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, confirmed that the incident is under investigation. She added that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti for further action.

Gunmen kill monarch, family in Benue attack

Previously, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked the Olegabulu community in Agatu LGA of Benue state. A traditional ruler, his wife, son, and two others, were killed during the late-night assault.

The attackers reportedly stormed the monarch’s residence, operating for nearly 20 minutes before fleeing. At the time, local officials confirmed the killings, while police authorities said they were yet to receive a formal report.

Vigilantes kill Corps member in Benue

Legit.ng had reported that a young man identified as Ben Agir was allegedly beaten to death by vigilantes in Buruku LGA of Benue state after being accused of motorcycle theft during a night patrol.

Eyewitnesses said Agir attempted to explain his identity but was denied the chance before the attack escalated. He was severely beaten, lost consciousness, and was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital despite efforts to save him.

Source: Legit.ng