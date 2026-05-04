Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has emphasised unity among opposition to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 elections

Ayodele warned that division will bolster Tinubu's chances as the incumbent Nigerian leader eyes a second term in office

Tinubu recently described himself as a “very stubborn politician” whom his enemies tried to get rid of through insecurity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has said only a united opposition can remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 3, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele warned that a divided opposition would be unable to unseat the president, adding that Tinubu has strong strategies to secure a second term.

Primate Elijah Ayodele releases fresh prophecy on the conditions that could enable the opposition to unseat President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns opposition on Tinubu

Primate Ayodele said:

“I have warned the opposition that Tinubu is ready for them. They will use spiritual means to scatter them so they won’t be united. They will send all sorts of juju (spells) after them."

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele criticised opposition politicians for what he described as greed and lack of vision in their pursuit of power.

He said:

“Our opposition politicians don’t have sense and vision. They have been blindfolded because they are all greedy.”

Legit.ng reports that a coalition of Nigerian opposition heavyweights is actively working to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Key figures involved in this movement include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi.

Other prominent opposition leaders, such as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, recently teamed up with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso align with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), signalling a fresh wave of political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Henry Seriake Dickson

Source: Facebook

Tinubu: I am stubborn politician

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has described himself as a “very stubborn politician” whom his enemies tried to get rid of through insecurity.

Speaking recently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving stakeholders from Plateau State led by Governor Caleb Muftwang, Tinubu said he had remained resolute despite criticism over insecurity.

Daily Trust quoted President Tinubu as saying:

“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me. But I am a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term."

Read more on Tinubu's presidency:

Tinubu warns editors against misinformation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.

Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.

Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.

Source: Legit.ng