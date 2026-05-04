Primate Ayodele Releases Fresh Prophecy on How Opposition Can Sack Tinubu
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has emphasised unity among opposition to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 elections
- Ayodele warned that division will bolster Tinubu's chances as the incumbent Nigerian leader eyes a second term in office
- Tinubu recently described himself as a “very stubborn politician” whom his enemies tried to get rid of through insecurity
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has said only a united opposition can remove President Bola Tinubu in 2027.
In a statement issued on Sunday, May 3, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele warned that a divided opposition would be unable to unseat the president, adding that Tinubu has strong strategies to secure a second term.
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Ayodele warns opposition on Tinubu
Primate Ayodele said:
“I have warned the opposition that Tinubu is ready for them. They will use spiritual means to scatter them so they won’t be united. They will send all sorts of juju (spells) after them."
Furthermore, Primate Ayodele criticised opposition politicians for what he described as greed and lack of vision in their pursuit of power.
He said:
“Our opposition politicians don’t have sense and vision. They have been blindfolded because they are all greedy.”
Legit.ng reports that a coalition of Nigerian opposition heavyweights is actively working to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Key figures involved in this movement include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi.
Other prominent opposition leaders, such as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, recently teamed up with the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
Tinubu: I am stubborn politician
Meanwhile, President Tinubu has described himself as a “very stubborn politician” whom his enemies tried to get rid of through insecurity.
Speaking recently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while receiving stakeholders from Plateau State led by Governor Caleb Muftwang, Tinubu said he had remained resolute despite criticism over insecurity.
Daily Trust quoted President Tinubu as saying:
“You are playing to the hand of agents, including my own enemies, who want to use insecurity to get rid of me. But I am a very stubborn politician. I just refuse to go. And I will campaign for my second term."
Read more on Tinubu's presidency:
- 2027 general election: 3 reasons Tinubu may drop Shettima as his running mate
- Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on top Tinubu's appointee who may soon be sacked
- President Tinubu to finally sign 4 tax reform bills into law, 'groundbreaking'
- Tinubu gets 1st challenger as trader purchases N100m APC nomination forms, video emerges
Tinubu warns editors against misinformation
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu warned that the rise of social media has turned every citizen into a potential publisher, a development he said poses serious risks to truth, national cohesion, and Nigeria’s democratic values.
Tinubu urged Nigerian editors to champion responsible reporting and resist the growing tide of misinformation that could destabilise the country.
Tinubu warned that the unchecked spread of false information on social media platforms has made it harder to differentiate between facts and propaganda.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.