In a trending video, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan announced her plans to resume legislative duties on Tuesday, July 8, after the Federal High Court ruled in her favour

The Federal High Court in Abuja held that her six-month suspension was excessive and unconstitutional, thereby ordering her reinstatement

Despite the court ruling, the Senate led by Godswill Akpabio insisted that Akpoti-Uduaghan must comply with certain conditions

In a trending video making the rounds online, the suspended lawmaker from Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, announced that she will resume her legislative responsibilities in the red chamber on Tuesday, July 8.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan speaks in a trending video on the resumption date after the Senate gave one condition for her reinstatement. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Natasha, while addressing ecstatic supporters in the viral video, expressed appreciation for their unwavering support.

As reported by The Sun newspaper, the embattled lawmaker said:

“I thank you for your support. I am glad we are victorious today. We shall resume in the Senate on Tuesday by the grace of God.”

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja last Friday ruled that her six-month suspension from the Senate was excessive, unconstitutional, and a violation of the rights of her constituents.

The court ordered her immediate reinstatement.

Amid her case with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reacted after the court delivered verdict in her favour. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Senate gives condition for Natasha's reinstatement

However, Senate legal counsel insisted that the judgment affirms its right to discipline members, noting the court gave no binding order for reinstatement.

Reacting to the ruling, Senate Spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu said Akpoti-Uduaghan would not be reinstated until she complies fully with the court’s directives.

“The court hasn’t taken away the Senate’s right to discipline members,” Adaramodu noted.

He added: “It’s now up to her to apologise as directed. Once she does that, the Senate will sit and determine the next steps.”

He emphasised that the Senate will assess the content of the apology before making a final decision, as reported by Leadership.

Watch the video below as Natasha assures her supporters:

Akpabio: Natasha told to pay N5m fine for contempt

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday found Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, guilty of contempt over a satirical post she made in defiance of a court order.

Justice Binta Nyako in the trial court, in her judgment, explained that the embattled senator went against the court order when she published a satirical apology against Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President.

According to the court, Natasha's satirical apology, which was published on her Facebook page on April 7, contravened the court order, which was placed on the parties involved in the case by the court.

As part of the ruling, the court consequently ordered the suspended senator to publish an apology within seven days. The apologies should be done in two national dailies as well as on her Facebook page.

Also, the court held that Senator Natasha should pay the fine of N5 million, owing to the fact that the contempt she committed was in a civil proceeding.

Court grants Natasha bail on FG’s fresh charge

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was granted bail in a case involving her and the Bola Tinubu-led federal government.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned in the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, as the federal government slammed fresh charges against her.

