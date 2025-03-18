Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has alleged that the Nigerian Senate operates like a "cult" where dissenting voices are suppressed

She accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making inappropriate advances towards her, citing instances at his country home and in the Senate chamber

The Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has reacted to her claims in a unique way

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, has said that the Nigerian senate is like a “cult”.

Natasha alleges Senate functions like a "cult"

Natasha speaks on alleged sexual harassments and how senate operates like a cult under Akapbio. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

She made this assertion while giving a timeline of the alleged sexual advances towards her by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Buttressing her point, Akpoti-Uduaghan noted that senators do not express contrary views in the upper chamber for fear of retaliation.

Natasha gives instances of alleged sexual harassment

Natasha who was suspended on March 6, 2025, for six months following her face-off with the Senate President over seating arrangements in the red chamber revealed the alleged sexual advances by Akpabio in an an interview with the BBC on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

The embattled Kogi senator said:

“I am being victimised. My suspension is a means of silencing me.”

“It was episode after episode, moment after moment. We were at his country home. He was taking me around his house. My husband was walking behind us. He held my hand.

“He then squeezed my hands in a very suggestive way. We women, we know what it means when a man squeezes our hands in a suggestive way.

“And he went, ‘now that you’re in the senate, I’ll make an opportunity for us to come here and have a good moment’, you know, along that line.”

Asked if Akpabio ever made any advances towards her in the chamber or the senate, she said:

“There was a time when I rushed to work forgetting to wear my ring, there were about five senators there. He said, ‘Oh Natasha, you are not wearing your ring, is this an invitation to treat?’ You know, statements like this.”

Allege sexual harassment: Senate dismisses Natasha claims

Senate reacts to Natasha's allegations against Akpabio. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

In a swift reaction to the interview, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, the senate’s deputy chief whip, told the BBC that Akpabio never made passes at Akpoti-Uduaghan.

As reported by The Cable, he also said the senate president never made any inappropriate comments towards the female lawmaker whether in his country home or the senate chamber.

Nwaebonyi also rejected Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claim that the senate is trying to silence her.

“Senator Natasha’s legislative activities show this claim is not true,” he said.

Read more about Senate, Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan saga:

Senate breaks silence on alleged plan to arrest Natasha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate clarified claims by suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan that there were plans to arrest her upon her return from the United States.

Senate Spokesman Adeyemi Adaramodu dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations and explained why she was still attacking the Senate and its president, Godswill Akpabio.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had alleged that she was nearly removed from the United Nations premises by Nigerian embassy officials but was assisted by international parliamentarians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng