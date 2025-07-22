Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Akpabio of using personal vendetta to silence her

She insists her suspension was ruled unconstitutional by a Federal High Court and calls the process fraudulent and oppressive

Denied entry into the chambers, Natasha vows legal action while urging more Nigerians to challenge injustice in politics

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of leading a personal campaign to silence her after she spoke out about sexual harassment within the Senate.

Speaking to journalists outside the locked gates of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan argued that her suspension was declared illegal by a Federal High Court and maintained she remains a duly elected senator representing her constituents.

Referencing Justice Binta Nyako’s ruling which described her suspension as excessive and unconstitutional, she said:

“What happened is that Senator Akpabio himself, as an individual, took the National Assembly, the Senate, the Clerk, and the Ethics Committee to court. That’s important to clarify. There’s no legal basis for me not to resume today.”

Nyako had noted that since lawmakers are required to attend at least 181 days of plenary annually, denying her that right effectively silenced an entire constituency.

Natasha rubbished documents

Akpoti-Uduaghan further dismissed the document that recommended her suspension as “merely a photocopied attendance sheet of the Ethics Committee,” questioning the credibility of the entire process.

She pointed to the timing of her suspension — just a day after submitting a sexual harassment petition — as evidence of targeted persecution.

“Why was I suspended a day after I submitted a sexual harassment petition? Why the constant attacks, threats, and even a fraudulent recall attempt?” she asked.

Akpabio worst senator NASS ever had - Natasha

Criticising Akpabio’s leadership style, the senator described it as the “worst the Senate has ever had,” likening it to that of a “third-term governor” who stifles opposition through fear.

“When I challenged him on the floor, it wasn’t just an outburst—it was a cry from enduring a year of institutional oppression,” she said, adding that many senators now hesitate to speak freely under his leadership.

The embattled senator also revealed that there are currently two federal criminal cases against her, which she dismissed as baseless and aimed at intimidation.

“I’m not on trial for corruption, embezzlement, drug trafficking, or murder,” she said.

“Meanwhile, some of the witnesses against me have files at the EFCC for looting public funds. If our institutions were working, they would be in jail, not in the Senate.”

Despite being denied entry into the chambers and warned by Senate officials to stay away until certain conditions are met, Akpoti-Uduaghan vowed to continue her legal fight.

“We may head to the appellate court for a clearer interpretation, but as far as I’m concerned, I am no longer suspended,” she said.

Natasha ignores senate’s condition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a trending video, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan announced her plans to resume legislative duties on Tuesday, July 8, after the Federal High Court ruled in her favour.

The Federal High Court in Abuja held that her six-month suspension was excessive and unconstitutional, thereby ordering her reinstatement.

Despite the court ruling, the Senate led by Godswill Akpabio insisted that Akpoti-Uduaghan must comply with certain conditions.

