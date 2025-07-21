President Bola Tinubu's recent appointment has continued to generate mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians

This is as Mohammed Babangida, who was recently reported to have denied Tinubu's recent appointment, denied the report in a statement

The ADC had earlier criticised the appointment, while Titilope Anifowose, a legal practitioner, spoke with Legit.ng, called for caution in appointments, citing the plurality of the country

Mohammed Babangida, the son of the former military dictator, has announced the official acceptance of the new role he was appointed to by President Bola Tinubu, expressing gratitude to the president for the trust the president has in him.

The young Babangida also dismissed the earlier report that claimed he had rejected the appointment, describing it as false and malicious. He explained that the claims were a deliberate attempt to misinform Nigerians and tarnish President Tinubu's administration's image.

Babangida's son denies rejecting Tinubu's appointment

According to the false statement on social media, the younger Babangida was said to have cited personal and professional reasons for the rejection in a viral letter dating back to Monday July 21, and addressed to the Nigerian president.

Babangida was also reported to have expressed his appreciation to President Tinubu for the nomination, stating that it was a privilege for him to have been considered worthy of such a position to advance the agricultural and economic development of the country.

However, he reportedly noted that he had carefully reflected and consulted on the appointment and that he had concluded to decline the appointment. He explained that the decision was not made lightly.

Presidency shares Babangida's son's statement

However, a statement from the family and shared by President Tinubu's special adviser on social media, Dada Olusegun, dismissed the claim that the young Babangida rejected the presidential appointment.

The statement reads in part:

“We wish to clarify that Muhammed gratefully accepts the appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture, as announced by the federal government, and extends his sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him.”

Tinubu recently announced the appointment of the young Babangida as the chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture. Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the appointment on Friday, July 18.

Reactions on Tinubu's appointment

The appointment has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians, including the recently adopted coalition party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying the move was a strategy to regain northern trust ahead of the 2027 election.

However, Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the president must tread cautiously in his appointment because of the plurality of the country. She said:

"Appointments in a pluralistic country like Nigeria must reflect the spirit of federal character. Leadership is about balance, perception, and trust. While the President has the constitutional power to appoint anyone, the burden of national unity and equity cannot be ignored."

