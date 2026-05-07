PSG overcame Bayern Munich with a 6-5 aggregate victory; the French giants are set to face Arsenal in an unprecedented final in Budapest

Davido’s elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, shared a private conversation where Davido categorically stated which side of the divide he stands on

Davido has thrown his weight behind the Gunners, signaling his desire to see the English side claim their first-ever European crown

Award-winning Afrobeats singer Davido has revealed the team he will be supporting in the upcoming UEFA Champions League final.

The singer’s choice became public after his brother, Adewale Adeleke, shared a screenshot of a message Davido reportedly sent him following the conclusion of the semi-final matches.

PSG are set to face Arsenal in an unprecedented final in Budapest. Photos: Davido/PSG.

Source: Instagram

According to the shared message, Davido expressed his desire to see Arsenal F.C. emerge victorious in the highly anticipated final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The final is expected to take place in Budapest, setting the stage for one of the year's most closely watched football events.

PSG secured their place in the final after edging past FC Bayern Munich in a dramatic semi-final clash.

The French side advanced with a 6-5 aggregate victory, sealing a spot in the showdown against Arsenal.

Read the post here:

Reactions trail Davido's choice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@itz_slimpapi stated:

"Gunners for life. Or else una wan work work work so tey n not wan to reap una labors. That’s y u can say make Arsenal no win rhe epl n ucl thsi season"

@real_30bg commented:

"001 don dey pity arsenal With all due respect my idolo I think this is the first time u will be saying what won't happen"

@CruzzCaasi shared:

"ARSENAL for life Big Bro, Davido knows the grill and he's on the good side always egbon just support the only unbeaten England team remaining let's celebrate when we bring it back home , U already have few championship , let's get ours @ChairmanHKN"

@Realifewonder wrote:

"My baddest idan mi and OBO, abeg make una turn up for me oh. Second Mummy get birthday today, I want to surprise her.. please family 30bg"

@Chimaforkeeps noted:

"You just know Arsenal will bottle this champions league , call me a fool if they Win and I will do a 30 days streak of listening to Davido non stop"

Davido picks Arsenal to win over PSG in UEFA Champions League final. Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido expresses confidence for Governor Adeleke's victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido declared his full support for his uncle, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke, ahead of the governorship election scheduled for August 2026.

The singer spoke weeks after he was formally appointed Head of Youth Mobilisation for Ademola Adeleke’s campaign council.

He assured members of the team that he was ready to use his influence and energy to support Governor Adeleke ahead of the election.

The Timeless crooner also expressed confidence that the governor would secure victory early on election day while praying for a peaceful and safe voting process across the state.

Source: Legit.ng