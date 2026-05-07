A Turkish football commentator has named the ideal partner for Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray

Osimhen has been Galatasaray’s best player since joining on an initial loan in the summer of 2024

However, the Turkish champions target top performance in Europe, beyond domestic dominance

Turkish football commentator Zeki Onder Ozen has urged Galatasaray to go after Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as an ideal partner for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has solidified his status as one of the best strikers in Europe since his move to Galatasaray, joining on an initial loan before making it permanent in 2025.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring against Fenerbahce. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

He is on the verge of leading Galatasaray to a fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title, and he helped them reach the Champions League Round of 16.

Despite the success, the Lions target better performance on the European stage, having established themselves as the greatest club in Turkish football.

The club has signed other top European stars to bolster their squad, including Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane in past seasons, but wants more.

Zeki Onder recommends Bruno Fernandes

Former Turkish international midfielder Zeki Onder Ozen has identified the ideal partner for Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray and recommends him.

Onder believes that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will complement the Super Eagles forward and help the club reach higher goals in the Champions League.

“With Osimhen there in attack, I can't think of anything to say to Fernandes. He's world-class, right, one of the best in the World,” he told VOLE.

“This would also help Galatasaray in their hunt for success in the UEFA Champions League.”

Zeki admitted that the chances of Galatasaray signing Fernandes, who is still under contract at United, are slim, but he reckons he will improve the squad and convince Osimhen to stay.

“In the league too, he'll cause lots of trouble for everyone. It would deter other rivals from competing for the league title,” he added.

“His addition would make Osimhen want to stay. Imagine these players competing in top form and without any injuries. However, their chances of approaching him are very slim.”

Bruno Fernandes eyes Premier League assists record. Photo by James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

A combination of Osimhen and Fernandes will be deadly in attack for any team, as their skill sets will complement each other to a greater effect.

The Super Eagles forward is a striker who is good with the ball at his feet and in the air, and despite being a fighter, he deals well with converting chances created by his teammates, an area where Fernandes excels.

The Portuguese magnifico, as he is fondly referred to, is on course to break the Premier League assist record of 20 in a season, held by Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne.

Sinan Engin berates Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Sinan Engin berated Victor Osimhen after Galatasaray's humiliating 4-1 loss to Samsunspor in the Turkish Super League.

The loss delayed Galatasaray’s title celebrations as they now have to wait till they play Antalyaspor in Istanbul before confirming their fourth consecutive title.

Source: Legit.ng