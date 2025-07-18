The Federal Government has urged the Federal High Court in Abuja to reject Nnamdi Kanu's no-case application

Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), the counsel to the federal government, made the appeal in his response to Kanu's application

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the proscribed IPOB, is facing trial for terrorism related activities of the group

The Federal Government has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the no-case submission filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the estranged leader of the proscribed indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)>

Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), the legal counsel to the federal government, urged the federal government, while responding to the no-case application that the embattled IPOB leader had filed before the court.

FG allegation against Nnamdi Kanu

The Punch reported that the senior advocate informed Justice James Omotosho of the trial court that Kanu made a broadcast on Radio Biafra, where he publicly and openly made it known that his intention was to break Nigeria.

Awolowo further noted that Kani not only threatened to destabilise Nigeria but also announced that he had a plan to establish the Republic of Biafra.

The federal government lawyer noted that the declaration by Kanu was not just an empty threat but a dangerous and deliberate one because the broadcast led to widespread fear among Nigerians.

He explained that the bragging of breaking the country was a major threat to Nigeria's national security concerns, and such should not be considered as only mere rhetoric by the IPOB leader.

Awolowo also alleged that Kanu, through the broadcast, called on his followers to target and kill police officers and their families, pointing out that over 170 security personnel have been killed as a result of his broadcast.

Nnamdi Kanu speaks on legal trial

Earlier, Nnamdi Kanu denied reports that he admitted to inciting the public to attack security personnel. In a statement, the family described the reports as a misrepresentation of court proceedings and called for an immediate retraction.

Prince Emmanuel Kanu, speaking on behalf of the family, condemned the inaccurate reporting of Kanu's ongoing trial. The family expressed concern that certain media outlets had misrepresented the court proceedings, publishing headlines that were misleading and did not reflect the reality of what transpired in court.

According to the family, the May 6, 2025, hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja revealed inconsistencies in the prosecution's case. A DSS witness being cross-examined admitted to being unaware of key elements of the charges and inconsistencies in the allegations relating to incitement.

Obi of Onitsha denied mobilising for Kanu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, denied that he had mobilised Igbo youths to protest in Abuja on March 21.

According to the traditional ruler, he had not made any moves to arrange a protest action in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu's case before the court.

The Obi urged the public to disregard the rumours as false and misleading, and expressed confidence in the case being resolved peacefully.

