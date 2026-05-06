Frustrated Lady Destroys Rented Shop Before Packing Out, Posts Video of Damage After Landlord Wahala
- A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the state of her rented shop in Port Harcourt after she vacated the property
- The tenant hired a man to destroy the POP ceiling of the apartment following a series of disagreements with her landlord
- The video has gathered thousands of views on social media as people shared their opinions on her method of retaliation
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A Port Harcourt-based lady, identified as @chidin91, has caused a stir online after documenting how she destroyed the ceiling of her rented shop before moving out.
The lady shared a video on May 5, 2026, which captured some workers using a hammer to create several large holes in the Plaster of Paris (POP) ceiling.
Lady shares altercation with landlord
According to the lady, the action was a response to the constant trouble she faced while occupying the space.
She explained that the landlord made her stay difficult by moving "from one problem to another daily."
The lady noted that she decided to show the landlord wickedness because he refused to let her have peace of mind.
After sharing the video on TikTok, @chidin91 explained:
"Yes that was my shop, in port harcourt! But the landlord thinks his crazy, but I show him what crazy looks like, this man no let me get peace of mind every day from one problem to another,long story short I took everything I own from the place na move on."
Reactions as lady retaliates to landlord
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:
Black said:
"Seriously, I don’t like this."
__Chizaram said:
"Omo. 😳I am not in support oh."
Caring whunmmy pearl said:
"Take your 🌺 flowers, 🌺 my love. 🥰🥰You don turn to my love be that ooo."
Peazoo said:
"But why should a tenant invest a lot of money in someone's building."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Landlord sent lady packing, breaks toilet
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady explained why she broke the toilet and the tap in her bedroom after the landlord sent her packing.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng