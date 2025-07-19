Anambra cleric, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Prophet Odumeje, has visited Daniel Bwala at his office in Abuja

Anambra-based popular pastor, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, also known as Odumeje, has visited Daniel Bwala, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication in at his office in Abuja on Friday, July 18.

The presidential aide announced the visit of the cleric in a social media post on Saturday, July 19, without mentioning the reason behind the visit of the controversial pastor to his office.

Odumeje speaks on contesting for president

Odumeje, who was popular for making controversial comments, recently hinted at his plan to contest in the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria, even without a political party. He had claimed that Nigeria needed young and digital-minded leaders.

Odumeje made the declaration on Sunday in a video that had gone viral on social media, but he did not disclose the political party he will be contesting.

He promised the congregation that he would introduce a digital and modern way of governance, while asking if they were ready for his presidency.

The cleric maintained that his congregation should be ready for his presidency, adding that he knew what the people needed. He said he will construct a road that would be called the citadel for the people. He said he will give digital and modern life to the people.

Nigerians react as Odumeje visits Tinubu's aide

However, his latest visit to President Tinubu's aide has been considered political and many Nigerians took to the comment section of the video to express their views about the meeting.

Below are some of their reactions:

Johnson commented:

"Religious leaders should stop hobnobbing with politicians. Such closeness would only gag the mouth of such men of God!"

Ibu Anyi Danda reacted:

"Lol na indaboski una wan use win them heart and mind, brother even if obi of onitsha signup for una, if una release MNK sef, APC na pastense dem be, make una just enjoy una time loot and be gone come 2027."

Igwe Umunri claimed:

"Odumeje cannot come back to Onitsha and utter the name Balablu with his mouth except he is ready to relocate his church to Borno State, which is Bwala's home state."

Engr Yasir said:

"Na person wey no know game go think say this is just a courtesy visit! Baba, do the link up and get your percentage! Stop making noise."

Oge Martins tweeted:

"Odumeje will not be our headache, Na inside him church we go go press him neck."

See the video of the visit here:

