President Bola Tinubu has appointed Grace Henry to be the new head of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion. The appointment was historic as she would be the first woman to hold the position.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the senior special adviser to the chairman of the legion on media and digital communication, Chief Abdul Lauya, in Abuja on Thursday, June 26.

Why Tinubu appointed Grace Henry

According to Lauya, the appointment was a major milestone owing to the fact that Henry would become the first female and first non-commissioned officer who lead the foremost Nigerian veterans' organisation. He said it was disclosed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Vanguard reported that Henry was the director of corporate affairs at the headquarters of the organisation in Abuja before President Tinubu appointed her as the chairman. Currently, she serves as the national coordinator of the female military veterans of Nigeria.

The statement reads in part:

“Ms Henry succeeds retired Maj.-Gen. AbdulMalik Jibrin, and her appointment is widely seen as a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to gender equality and inclusiveness within the veterans’ community.”

Lauya then congratulated Henry and urged her to deploy her experience in repositioning the organisation, adding that the president had expressed confidence in her leadership. He noted that she had been the voice and support system for ex-servicemen and women in the country.

Nigerian legion laments poor pension

Her appointment came months after Col Nasiru Salami (retd), a 76-year-old civil war veteran, voiced his concerns about the poor treatment of retirees of the Nigerian Army by military authorities.

Salami, who currently serves as the secretary of the Nigerian Legion, Lagos chapter, expressed his disappointment with the treatment of retired military personnel. He revealed that despite promises, the government has not paid war bonuses to him and other civil war survivors, more than 50 years later.

Additionally, Salami lamented the unpaid pensions and other post-retirement benefits that have not been provided to veterans. In a heartfelt statement, Salami said he would not encourage any of his children to join the Nigerian Army.

During the civil war, Salami suffered a severe injury, leading to the amputation of his right foot, but he returned to the frontlines to continue fighting.

Facts About Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Legit.ng reported that every year, Nigeria observes Armed Forces Remembrance Day on January 15, a solemn occasion to honour the nation's fallen heroes and celebrate the bravery of its living veterans.

The day serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by members of the Nigerian Armed Forces to protect and preserve the nation's unity and peace.

From historic commemorations to symbolic ceremonies, Armed Forces Remembrance Day is steeped in traditions that highlight the valor and dedication of Nigeria's military personnel.

