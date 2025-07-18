Peter Obi of the Labour Party has raised concerns as he made a huge donation to the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Obi donated N15 million to the faculty for the upgrade of their laboratory and to scale up the department’s graduation and induction quota as part of their re-accreditation process

The former governor of Anambra state announced the donation on Friday, shared photos of his visit to the institution, and lamented the decay in health institutions across the country

Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, has donated N15 million to the Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Ituku-Ozala, Enugu State, to help address its accreditation crisis.

The former governor of Anambra state confirmed this in a statement shared on his X page on Friday, July 18.

Peter Obi revealed that he received a letter from the faculty’s re-accreditation fundraising committee wherein the committee requested "urgent intervention and support of about N40 million to upgrade their laboratory and scale up the department’s graduation and induction quota as part of their re-accreditation process."

But his donation was delayed following the death and burial of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, on Friday, Peter Obi paid an unscheduled visit to the students of Faculty of Dentistry and made N15 million donation.

"Out of respect for the national mourning following the passing of our former President, I refrained from making any public statements during that period. Now that the mourning has officially ended, I felt it was important to act without delay. Today, I visited, because we cannot, in good conscience, continue to allow our young people to suffer due to leadership failure.

"As part of my unwavering commitment to advancing education and healthcare in our dear nation, I made a modest donation of ₦15,000,000 to the University of Nigeria Dental Students Association to assist in their continuous education as students of the medical and dental department of the school," Peter Obi said.

Speaking further, Obi lamented that leadership failure is responsible for the decay in health institutions across the country.

He noted that upon receipt of the letter signed by one of the students, he had contacted the authorities of the institution who confirmed to him that the request was genuine, so he decided to visit to see the situation on ground, promising the students that in addition to his personal donation, he would also solicit other good spirited individuals to support the faculty.

Peter Obi tweeted:

"I continue to question the kind of country we are building, where our leaders and public servants spend millions on luxury cars and ignore critical areas of development, health, education, and pulling people out of poverty. It is a tragedy of misplaced priorities."

