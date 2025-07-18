Breaking: Jubilation as Tinubu Gives Appointment to Babangida's Son, 8 Others, Full List Emerges
- President Bola Tinubu has given an appointment to Muhammad Babangida, the son of former military dictator Ibrahim Babangida
- The president also announced the appointments of eight others into key federal government agencies and parastatals
- Tinubu announced the appointments before his trip to Kano, where he planned to commiserate with the family of the late Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the son of Ibrahim Babangida, the former military dictator, Muhammad Babangida, as the chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture.
Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Friday, July 18.
Profile of Babangida's son Tinubu appointed
The young Babangida is a 53-year-old who graduated from the European University in Switzerland with a degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Public Relations and Business Communication
Babangida, in 2002, completed an Executive Program on Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School. Aside from the former military leader's son, the president also announced the appointments of eight others into different federal government agencies.
Below is the list of the new appointees:
|S/N
|Names
|States
|Positions
|1
|Muhammad Babangida
|Niger
|Chairman, Bank of Agriculture
|2
|Lydia Kalat Musa
|Kaduna
|Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority
|3
|Jamilu Wada Aliyu
|Kano
|Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council
|4
|Yahuza Ado Inuwa
|Kano
|Chairman, Standard Organisation of Nigeria
|5
|Sanusi Musa (SAN)
|Kano
|Chairman, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution
|6
|Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu
|Sokoto
|DG, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa
|7
|Sanusi Garba Rikiji
|Zamfara
|DG, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations
|8
|Mrs Tomi Somefun
|Oyo
|MD, National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission
|9
|Dr Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria
|Kaduna
|Executive Director, Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission
Tinubu to visit Kano
The announcement was made ahead of the president's visit to Kano to condole with the family of the late Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, according to an announcement by the presidency.
Onanuga announced the development in a statement. The presidential aide said the visit became imperative because the president was not in the country when the billionaire died.
The Nigerian philanthropist and elder statesman passed away at the age of 94. Sanusi Dantata announced his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28, 2025.
The remains of the elder statesman arrived in Medina, Saudi Arabia, for burial on Tuesday, July 1. The burial ceremony was attended by top dignitaries, including Aliko Dangote.
Akpabio, Gov Eno visit Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.
The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.
Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng