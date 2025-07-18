President Bola Tinubu has given an appointment to Muhammad Babangida, the son of former military dictator Ibrahim Babangida

The president also announced the appointments of eight others into key federal government agencies and parastatals

Tinubu announced the appointments before his trip to Kano, where he planned to commiserate with the family of the late Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the son of Ibrahim Babangida, the former military dictator, Muhammad Babangida, as the chairman of the revamped Bank of Agriculture.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Friday, July 18.

Profile of Babangida's son Tinubu appointed

The young Babangida is a 53-year-old who graduated from the European University in Switzerland with a degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Public Relations and Business Communication

Babangida, in 2002, completed an Executive Program on Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School. Aside from the former military leader's son, the president also announced the appointments of eight others into different federal government agencies.

Below is the list of the new appointees:

S/N Names States Positions 1 Muhammad Babangida Niger Chairman, Bank of Agriculture 2 Lydia Kalat Musa Kaduna Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority 3 Jamilu Wada Aliyu Kano Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council 4 Yahuza Ado Inuwa Kano Chairman, Standard Organisation of Nigeria 5 Sanusi Musa (SAN) Kano Chairman, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution 6 Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu Sokoto DG, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa 7 Sanusi Garba Rikiji Zamfara DG, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations 8 Mrs Tomi Somefun Oyo MD, National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission 9 Dr Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria Kaduna Executive Director, Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission

Tinubu to visit Kano

The announcement was made ahead of the president's visit to Kano to condole with the family of the late Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, according to an announcement by the presidency.

Onanuga announced the development in a statement. The presidential aide said the visit became imperative because the president was not in the country when the billionaire died.

The Nigerian philanthropist and elder statesman passed away at the age of 94. Sanusi Dantata announced his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28, 2025.

The remains of the elder statesman arrived in Medina, Saudi Arabia, for burial on Tuesday, July 1. The burial ceremony was attended by top dignitaries, including Aliko Dangote.

Akpabio, Gov Eno visit Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has played host to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio at the presidential villa on Friday, July 18.

The presidency announced the visit in a tweet, adding that Governor Eno is now the leader of the APC in Akwa Ibom state.

Governor Eno recently dumped the PDP for the APC, becoming the second of his kind within two months to months.

