Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Senate President Godswill Akpabio have paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, July 18.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu and information and strategy, announced the visit in a tweet on the same day, adding that the governor, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is not the leader of the party in Akwa Ibom.

Onanyga's tweet reads:

"Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday. Governor Eno is the APC leader in his state."

Eno loses two aides for dumping PDP

Since dumping the PDP for the APC, the governor had lost no less than two cabinet members. He had earlier warned that any member of his cabinet who would not follow him to the ruling party should tender his or her resignation letter.

Chris Abasi Eyo, the governor's honorary special adviser on media and publicity, disclosed that his resignation was a result of Eno's directive that members of his cabinet who would not follow him to the APC should tender their resignation, as stated in his letter.

The resignation letter has been circulating on social media. Eyo, who was once the commissioner for information in the state, served as Eno's governorship campaign spokesperson in the 2023 general election.

Eyo's resignation came a few days after Ini Ememobong, the commissioner for information to Governor Eno, resigned from the administration, citing the same reason.

Why I dumped PDP, Gov Eno

Governor Eno was the second governor in the south-south region to dump the PDP for the ruling APC, following the defection of his counterpart in Delta State. Eno also expressed his admiration for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership as a key factor in his move to the APC.

The Akwa Ibom governor also cited the long crisis rocking the PDP as one of his reasons for dumping the party and joining the APC. He also disclosed that he wanted to be free to campaign for President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Tinubu to visit Kano

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu will be paying his condolence visit to Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata.

The presidency announced the plan in a statement on Friday morning, adding that the visit would be on the same day.

Dantata passed away at the age of 94. Sanusi Dantata announced his death in a social media post on Saturday morning, June 28, 2025.

