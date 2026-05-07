A lady who works as a content creator shared her experience as she tried using the Itel solar generator without a panel

She shared what she noticed and why she quickly had to get the panels installed and connected with her Itel power tank

The lady sent a message to Nigerians, as many took to her comments session to share similar experiences

A Nigerian lady who bought the Itel Power Tank without panels shared her experience with the solar generator.

She shared how she bought the solar generator because of the lack of electricity in her new home.

Lady Who Bought Itel Solar Generator Without Panels Shares Experience, Sends Message to Nigerians

Source: TikTok

Lady shares experience with Itel Power Tank

Identified as @__omojola on TikTok, the lady said she didn't want to get a generator because of fuel, but decided to buy the Itel Power Tank.

When she first bought it, she didn't get solar panels, and she couldn't charge it because there was no electricity.

This made it difficult for her because she had to carry it whenever she wanted to charge her devices.

The TikTok post was captioned:

"The frustration Nepa did put me through earlier this year ehn, I almost regret moving to Lagos. But thank God we’re over that phase now. This mini setup has been serving so far. Would you also invest in a mini set up like this?"

In the video, she advised Nigerians:

"If you live in an area with abd electricity and you're thinking of getting a power tank, just know this: Without solar panels, you're still going to suffer small."

In the comments, she stated how much she bought the Power Tank and panels.

Her words:

"The tank cost-360k Panel&Installation cost-300k."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens react to lady's solar experience

Gray Kyn said:

I got a 450 watts panel with the power tank and I use while charging all day… Its been 5 days of constant power. Best investment of my life. I use 450 and any professional will tell you it’s safer and optimal. 650 watts is hurting your power tank. It’s too much

Melody Banks said:

420watss panel ke? Can you use it while charging cos mine is 650watts

kaycee said:

Itel power tank available for pickup or pay on delivery in Awka

CSA said:

You are the only person that has told the truth. Just keep 700k to power your house with this ( panel, power station, installation)...Use 10mm wires too, don't go lower.

Sellio said:

This itel power tank is very nice and a good investment because is affordable and 100%worth it because with just 340k you can get the battery and with additional 110k you can get the (500w) solar panel all from us is that not crazy

Lady Who Bought Itel Solar Generator Without Panels Shares Experience, Sends Message to Nigerians

Source: AFP

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she used to install the solar electricity, which could power six air conditioning sets and four big freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng