The FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had criticised Peter Obi over his reported defection to the NDC, describing his political journey as inconsistent and lacking ideology

Wike had accused Obi of failing to build or stabilise political parties, citing his exits from APGA, PDP, Labour Party and the ADC during internal crises

The Minister had alleged that Obi’s political decisions were driven by self-interest and had questioned his stance on the Supreme Court ruling in the ADC leadership dispute

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, following his reported defection to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), describing his political trajectory as inconsistent and lacking ideological grounding.

Speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Wednesday, May 6, Wike revisited Obi’s past affiliations and accused him of failing to consolidate or stabilise the political parties he has been part of.

Wike Breaks Silence Over Peter Obi's Sudden Defection to NDC

Source: Twitter

Wike accuses Obi of failing to build political structures

Wike argued that Obi’s repeated movement between political platforms reflects a pattern of opportunism rather than principled leadership, The Cable reported.

“Obi was in APGA. He couldn’t build the APGA. What is good in leadership? Leadership is for you to stand up to challenges and see how you settle those crises,” Wike said.

Wike questions exits from PDP, Labour and ADC

The FCT Minister further traced Obi’s political journey through the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), insisting that he consistently abandoned parties during internal crises.

“He left APGA. He came to the PDP. He ran away from the PDP. ‘There was one man in the PDP who was dominating everything’. He went to Labour. Labour had a crisis. He couldn’t also use his leadership skills, his leadership prowess, to put Labour together. He ran away again from Labour.”

Wike added that Obi’s most recent political shift reinforced his claims of instability in his political approach.

“He went to ADC. Now ADC has problems. He ran away from ADC again,” he said.

‘Mama put’ comment sparks fresh criticism

According to Wike, Obi’s political decisions are driven more by personal interest than commitment to party development or reform, Vanguard reported.

“All he is looking for is where food is ready. ‘Mama put’. Who will stabilise if you cannot stabilise?” Wike said.

Supreme Court judgment referenced in dispute

Wike also referred to Obi’s reaction to a Supreme Court ruling on the ADC leadership dispute, alleging inconsistency between Obi’s position and those of his supporters.

“When the Supreme Court judgement came out on ADC, Obi said the Supreme Court has saved this country.

“Yesterday, one Obidient said they have looked at it, that there’s a trap there. So after you have praised the Supreme Court, you now know there’s a trap?," Wike said.

Wike issues new threats to landlords, banks

Previously, Legit.ng previously reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has threatened to revoke the permit of any bank that allowed the factional Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to open an account for the sales of its 2027 presidential nomination and expression of interest form.

Wike, who is the immediate past governor of Rivers state, also threatened that any landlord in Abuja who allowed his facility to be used by the factional PDP for the same purpose should expect similar action.

Source: Legit.ng