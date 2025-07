Full List of President Tinubu’s Appointments in 2025 Alone Emerges

President Tinubu made sweeping leadership appointments across federal bodies and strategic agencies in 2025

New board chairpersons and secretaries were named, with strictly defined roles

These moves aim to boost governance and operational efficiency nationwide

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made numerous appointments in 2025 including board chairpersons for 42 federal organisations, a secretary for the Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board, and key leadership roles for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and the National Board for Technology Incubation.

The appointments covered diverse array of leaders across federal organisations, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to strategic governance and regional representation, according to an official statement.

List of Tinubu’s key appointments in 2025

1. Hon. Hillard Eta (Cross River) – Chairman, National Youth Service Corps, Ministry of Youth Development

2. Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi (Lagos) – Chairman, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs

3. H. E. Abdullahi U. Ganduje (Kano) – Chairman, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Ministry of Aviation

4. Sen. Surajudeen Bashiru Ajibola (Osun) – Chairman, National Sugar Development Council

5. H. E. Sulaiman Argungu (Kebbi) – Chairman, Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company

6. Sen. Magnus Abe (Rivers) – Chairman, National Agency for Great Green Wall

7. Barr. Festus Fuanter (Plateau) – Chairman, National Teachers Institute

8. Raji Kazeem Kolawole (Oyo) – Director-General, National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI)

9. Chief Victor Tombari Giadom (Rivers) – Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Educational Planning and Administration

10. Comrade Mustapha Salihu (Adamawa) – Chairman, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria

11. Hon. Hamma Adama Ali Kumo (Gombe) – Chairman, Industrial Training Fund

12. Donatus Enyinnah Nwankpa (Abia) – Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology

13. Sen. Abubakar Maikafi (Bauchi) – Chairman, Sheda Science and Technology Complex

14. H. E. Nasiru Gawuna (Kano) – Chairman, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria

15. Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi (Lagos) – Chairman, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion

16. Chief D. J. Kekemeke (Ondo) – Chairman, Nigerian Postal Service

17. Hon. Musa Sarkin Adar (Sokoto) – Chairman, National Inland Waterways Authority

18. Prof. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar (Nasarawa) – Chairman, National Steel Council

19. Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad (Kaduna) – Chairman, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency

20. Mu’azu Bawa Rijau (Niger) – Chairman, National Bio-Safety Management Agency

21. Hon. Yahaya Bello Wurno (Sokoto) – Chairman, Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority

22. Hajia Zainab A. Ibrahim (Taraba) – Chairman, Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe

23. Dr. Kayode Isiak Opeifa (Lagos) – Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation

24. Aare (Hon.) Durotolu Oyebode Bankole (Ogun) – Chairman, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti

25. Mr. Abdullahi Dayo Israel (Lagos) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta

26. Dr. Mrs. Mary Alile Idele (Edo) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba

27. Nze Chidi Duru (OON) (Anambra) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja

28. Hon. Emma Eneukwu (Enugu) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri

29. Major Gen. Jubril Abdulmalik (Rtd) (Kano) – Secretary, Civil Defence, Immigration, and Prisons Services Board

30. Mr. Uguru Mathew Ofoke (Ebonyi) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia

31. Barr. Felix Chukwumenoye Morka (Delta) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa

32. Alh. Bashir Usman Gumel (Jigawa) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Yola

33. Dr. Ijeoma Arodiogbu (Imo) – Chairman, David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital, Ubuhu, Ebonyi State

34. Chief Edward Omo-Erewa (Edo) – Chairman, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency

35. Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar (Kaduna) – Chairman, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

36. Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno) – Chairman, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State

37. Hon. Lawal M. Liman (Kaduna) – Chairman, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika, Zaria, Kaduna State

38. Dr. Abubakar Isa Maiha (Katsina) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Katsina

39. Isa Sadiq Achida (Sokoto) – Chairman, Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC)

40. Dr. Mohammed Gusau Hassan (Zamfara) – Chairman, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu

41. Hon. Duro Meseko (Kogi) – Chairman, Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute

42. Amb. Abubakar Shehu Wurno (Sokoto) – Chairman, Sokoto-Rima River Basin Development Authority

43. Augustine Chukwu Umahi (Ebonyi) – Chairman, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

44. Engr. Babatunde Fakoyede (Ekiti) – Chairman, Federal Scholarship Board

45. Hon. Shola Olofin (Ekiti) – Chairman, Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund

46. Dr. Iyke Orikpo (Delta) – Chairman, UniAbuja Teaching Hospital

47. Muhammad Babangida (Niger) – Chairman, Bank of Agriculture

48. Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna) – Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority

49. Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano) – Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council

50. Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano) – Chairman, Standard Organisation of Nigeria

51. Sanusi Musa (SAN) (Kano) – Chairman, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution

52. Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto) – Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa

53. Sanusi Garba Rikiji (Zamfara) – Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations

54. Mrs. Tomi Somefun (Oyo) – Managing Director, National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission

55. Dr. Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria (Kaduna) – Executive Director, Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission

Permanent Secretaries appointments

56. Dr. Onwusoro Ihemelandu (Abia) – Permanent Secretary, a World Bank-certified procurement expert and optometrist who joined the Federal Civil Service in 1997.

57. Philip Ebiogeh Ndiomu (Bayelsa) – Permanent Secretary, who empowered over 5,500 women, youths, and vulnerable groups as Director of Agriculture at the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

58. Dr. Anuma Nlia (Ebonyi) – Permanent Secretary, a medical doctor and healthcare administrator with a Master’s in Medical Microbiology.

59. Chinasa Nnam Ogbodo (Enugu) – Permanent Secretary, an accountant who served as Director of Special Duties in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

60. Dr. Kalba Danjuma Usman (Gombe) – Permanent Secretary, a pioneer in LASER surgery in Nigeria and a Fellow of the World Endourology Society.

61. Dr. Salihu Aminu Usman (Kebbi) – Permanent Secretary, with a Ph.D. in Management and prior roles in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

62. Patience Nwakuso Oyekunle (Rivers) – Permanent Secretary, a biochemist who contributed to social welfare and economic empowerment programs.

63. Engr. Nadungu Gagare (Kaduna) – Permanent Secretary, an agricultural engineer recognised for high-impact agricultural projects.

RMAFC, FCC, and NPC Commissioners

64. Nkechi Oti Linda (Abia) – RMAFC Commissioner

65. Barr. Imo Efiong Akpan (Akwa Ibom) – RMAFC Commissioner

66. Hon. Ekene Enefe (Anambra) – RMAFC Commissioner

67. Prof. Steve Davies Ugbah (Benue) – RMAFC Commissioner

68. Ntufam Eyo-Nsa Whiley (Cross River) – RMAFC Commissioner

69. Aruviere Egharhevwa (Delta) – RMAFC Commissioner

70. Henry Nduka Awuregu (Ebonyi) – RMAFC Commissioner

71. Victor Otaigbe Eboigbe (Edo) – RMAFC Commissioner

72. Hon. Barr. Omowumi Olubunmi Ogunlola (Ekiti) – RMAFC Commissioner

73. Hon. Chief Ozo Obumneme Obodougo (Enugu) – RMAFC Commissioner

74. Mohammed Kabeer Usman (Gombe) – RMAFC Commissioner

75. Kabir Muhammad Mashi (Katsina) – RMAFC Commissioner

76. Hon. Adamu Abdu Fanda (Kano) – RMAFC Commissioner

77. Prof. Olusegun Adekunle Wright (Lagos) – RMAFC Commissioner

78. Aliyu Almakura Abdulkadir (Nasarawa) – RMAFC Commissioner

79. Ibrahim Bako Shettima (Niger) – RMAFC Commissioner

80. Akeem Akintayo Amosun (Ogun) – RMAFC Commissioner

81. Dr. Nathaniel Adojutelegan (Ondo) – RMAFC Commissioner

82. Hon. Sa’ad Ibrahim Bello (Plateau) – RMAFC Commissioner

83. ESV. Madu-Aji Juluri (Yobe) – RMAFC Commissioner

84. Bello Rabiu Garba (Zamfara) – RMAFC Commissioner

85. Mr. Kayode Oladele – Federal Commissioner, Federal Character Commission

86. Pastor (Mrs) Iyantan Olukemi Victoria – Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission

Source: Legit.ng