Bobrisky has joined popular celebrities in mourning late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo on social media

The controversial crossdresser, who shared how he heard about the movie star's demise, also recounted their first and only encounter

Bobrisky also opened up about the actor he took after he was informed of the cause of Alexx Ekubo's death

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has reacted to the death of Nollywood actor and filmmaker Alexx Ekubo.

Legit.ng previously reported that Alexx passed away after a long battle with cancer. It was understood that the actor had been privately managing a battle with cancer.

Bobrisky shares how he felt after he was told about Alexx Ekubo's death. Credit: bobrisky/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In a post via his Instagram story on Wednesday, May 13, Bobrisky expressed how he was left in disbelief after a friend told him about Alexx's tragic demise.

Penning tributes to the deceased, the crossdresser revealed their path crossed once. According to Bobrisky, during their encounter, Alexx was nice to him as he praised the Nollywood actor for his humility.

"I was in the shower dis afternoon when my friend told me Alex is gone! I am like stop playing with me jare. I said share me where you saw d news immediately I saw it omo I scream cos what is true o. One thing I can tell you for free is Alex is humble jeez. I met him just once and he was nice to me omo people love him o! My fyp is just filled with his pictures. My condolences to his family, friends, especially IK Ogobona cos they were bestie," he wrote.

In another post, Bobrisky, who revealed he has been heartbroken over Alexx's death, revealed he has since booked a full medical check-up with his doctor.

"Have never seen where someone dismiss trouble me so much especially when I heard it's cancer. Guess what guys? Have booked for a full check up with my doctor today.. Just going for a general check up. I know I am dramatic but life is sweet o. Especially when you work hard to be successful. Haba you should enjoy ur own labor," he added.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that an old video showing actress Omoni Oboli touring Alexx Ekubo's duplex in 2022 resurfaced on social media after his demise.

The video sparked emotional reactions from netizens as many noted how the actor worked hard to be successful, only to pass away at the age of 40.

Bobrisky's social media post as he mourns Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo is below:

Crossdresser Bobrisky praises Alexx Ekubo's humility as he mourns late Nollywood actor. Credit: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's old video wth Pastor Jerry

Legit.ng previously reported that after Alexx Ekubo's death was announced, Nigerian netizens flooded his official Instagram page as they reacted to a series of videos he shared before his demise.

One of the videos that caught attention was Alexx's encounter with Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International.

In 2023, the Nollywood actor was one of the few guests who attended the cleric's birthday party in Abuja. The highlight was a clip showing the moment Pastor Jerry prayed for the movie star.

Source: Legit.ng