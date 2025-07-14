President Tinubu approved an Inter-Ministerial Committee led by SGF Senator George Akume to oversee former President Buhari’s state burial, including key ministers and security chiefs

All Ministries, Departments, and Agencies will open condolence registers nationwide for the public to pay respects

The special FEC meeting scheduled for July 15 is postponed to July 18; a seven-day national mourning begins, with Buhari’s remains arriving Tuesday for funeral rites in Daura

Abuja, FCT – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially approved the formation of an Inter-Ministerial Committee to organise and oversee the state burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, following a prolonged illness.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, is tasked with ensuring a dignified farewell for the late leader.

A statement cited by Legit.ng and issued on Monday by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, confirmed the appointments.

Key ministers and security chiefs form committee

The committee comprises a broad representation of Nigeria’s top leadership, including:

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Finance, Wale Edun. Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar Information and National Orientation; Alhaji Mohammed Idris Minister of Works, Housing and Urban Development; David Umahi Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo State Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa. Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa

Also appointed are the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, the Inspector General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and Chief of Defence Staff.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will serve as the secretariat to the committee.

Public condolence registers to be opened nationwide

President Tinubu has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to establish condolence registers at their entrances.

This will provide the public with the opportunity to pay tribute to the late former president.

“In honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu has also directed all MDAs to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late elder statesman,” the statement said.

A central condolence register will also be opened for the diplomatic community and general public at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

FEC meeting postponed, national mourning declared

In light of the burial arrangements, the special Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, 15 July, has been postponed to Friday, 18 July.

President Tinubu has declared a seven-day national mourning period starting Sunday, 13 July, with flags flying at half-mast across the country.

Tuesday, July 15, has also been declared a public holiday to honour Buhari.

Repatriation and funeral rites planned

Vice-President Kashim Shettima leads a high-level federal delegation in London to finalise documentation and arrangements for Buhari’s remains to be returned to Nigeria. The body is expected to arrive in Katsina by noon on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, a brief military ceremony will take place at the airport, followed by the Jana’iza (funeral prayer) and burial in Daura, the late president’s hometown.

Nation urged to pray and reflect

Minister of Information Mohammed Idris appealed to Nigerians to join in prayer and reflection as the country bids farewell to one of its foremost statesmen.

“President Buhari’s legacy of service and sacrifice endures. The Federal Government calls on all Nigerians to honour his memory and pray for the repose of his soul," Idris said.

