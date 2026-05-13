The 2026 CAF Awards will be hosted in Nigeria 10 years from the last time the ceremony was hosted in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu met CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Forward Summit in Kenya

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is one of the favourites to win the award after a remarkable season

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards ceremony will return to Nigeria for its 2026 edition for the first time in about 10 years.

Nigeria last hosted the award in 2017 when the 2016 edition was hosted at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won on the night.

CAF Best Awards return to Nigeria for the first time in 10 years. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by ESPN, the award is now set to return to Nigeria after confirmation from CAF, NFF and the Presidency, with the CAF Ordinary General Assembly set to be hosted in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu met CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, where he approved the events.

This year’s award will be determined by performances at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2025/26 football seasons.

However, the AFCON is controversial as there is an ongoing Court of Arbitration for Sports’ case on it, but it is expected to be resolved before the ceremony.

Legit.ng looks at the favourites to win as the ceremony is set to be hosted in Nigeria.

2026 CAF POTY favourites

1. Sadio Mane

Senegal captain Sadio Mane is one of the favourites to win the 2026 award, and if he does, it would be the third CAF Best award of his decorated career, the international part of which would be over after the World Cup.

Mane led Senegal to win the AFCON 2025, and was named the CAF Player of the Tournament, though CAF later stripped the Teranga Lions of the title. He also played a crucial role for Al-Nassr as they are on the verge of winning the Saudi Pro League title.

2. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen was one of the best players at AFCON 2025, scoring four goals to help Nigeria win the bronze medal and was named in the team of the tournament.

He had a remarkable 2025/26 season with Galatasaray, scoring twice in that 4-2 win over Antalyaspor to lead the club to their fourth consecutive title.

His chances may be hampered by the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, a second consecutive miss out.

3. Achraf Hakimi

Morocco’s national team captain and current holder of the award, Achraf Hakimi, is still one of the favourites after leading the Atlas Lions to the final of AFCON 2025 on home soil.

He is an influential member of the Paris Saint-Germain squad, which is on the verge of winning the French Ligue 1 title again, and are in the second consecutive Champions League final.

Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz are among favourites to win 2026 CAF POTY. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

4. Brahim Diaz

Diaz has been one of the best international players in Africa since he switched his international allegiance from Spain to represent the Atlas Lions.

He won AFCON 2025 Golden Boot with five goals, but missed a potential match-winning penalty for Morocco that cost the North Africans the title, though CAF later awarded the trophy to Morocco.

However, his lack of minutes at Real Madrid and the two consecutive trophyless seasons at Santiago Bernabeu could limit his chances unless he has an outstanding outing at the World Cup.

Honourable mentions: Mohamed Salah, Ademola Lookman, Ronwen Williams.

FIFA, IFAB approve new law

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA and IFAB approved new rules after Senegal walked off the pitch during AFCON 2025 final against Morocco.

The world football governing body and rule makers confirmed that any such incident will attract a red card for individuals and forfeiture for the team.

Source: Legit.ng