BREAKING: President Tinubu Makes 7 New Appointments, Details Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, September 27, appointed seven executive directors for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement titled, “President Tinubu appoints seven Executive Directors for NTA.”
Tinubu appoints seven directors for NTA
As reported by The Punch, Tinubu reappointed Ayo Adewuyi as the Executive Director, News.
Ibrahim Aliyu — Executive Director, Special Duties – Legal Practitioner.
Muhammed Mustapha — Executive Director, Administration and Training.
Breaking: Jubilation as INEC presents Edo governor-elect, Okpebholo, deputy with Certificates of Return
Mrs Apinke Effiong — Executive Director, Finance. He is an expert in financial marketing with treasury, management accounting, and reporting skills.
Mrs Tari Taylaur — Executive Director, Programme. The appointee is an audio/visual creator, producer, and showrunner.
Mr Sadique Omeiza — Executive Director, Engineering
Mrs Oluwakemi Fashina — Executive Director, Marketing. She is an integrated marketing communications professional and chartered marketer.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.