State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, September 27, appointed seven executive directors for the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Special Adviser to Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement titled, “President Tinubu appoints seven Executive Directors for NTA.”

Tinubu reappointed Ayo Adewuyi as the Executive Director, News. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Tinubu appoints seven directors for NTA

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu reappointed Ayo Adewuyi as the Executive Director, News.

Ibrahim Aliyu — Executive Director, Special Duties – Legal Practitioner.

Muhammed Mustapha — Executive Director, Administration and Training.

Mrs Apinke Effiong — Executive Director, Finance. He is an expert in financial marketing with treasury, management accounting, and reporting skills.

Mrs Tari Taylaur — Executive Director, Programme. The appointee is an audio/visual creator, producer, and showrunner.

Mr Sadique Omeiza — Executive Director, Engineering

Mrs Oluwakemi Fashina — Executive Director, Marketing. She is an integrated marketing communications professional and chartered marketer.

