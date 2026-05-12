The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board announced Daniella Owoeye as the top-performing 2026 UTME scorer

Following the announcement, the tutorial centre where she attended took to social media to celebrate her latest achievement

The TikTok post went viral, and netizens celebrated the young lady after seeing the breakdown of her scores in each subject

Daniella Owoeye gained nationwide appraisal after emerging as the top performer in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

JAMB had announced her as this year’s top scorer following her impressive score of 372.

Daniella Owoeye receives praises from CEO of tutorial platform as she emerged 2026 UTME top scorer. Photo: @dailyedconsults

Source: TikTok

Daniella had opened up about why she chose the University of Lagos in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng.

Tutorial platform celebrates 2026 UTME top scorer

Following her achievement, Daily Ed Consults, a tutorial centre where Daniella attended for her UTME lessons, celebrated her win.

Identified as @dailyedconsult on TikTok, the tutorial centre celebrated the 16-year-old scholar and shared the breakdown of her results: 98 in English, 98 in Chemistry, 94 in Physics, and 82 in Biology.

See breakdown of her score below:

Tutorial platform releases breakdown of results of Daniella Owoeye, 2026 UTME top scorer. Photo: @dailyedconsults

Source: TikTok

The founder of the tutorial, Pharmacist Olisaemeka Anaeze, said:

“THE HIGHEST UTME SCORE IN NIGERIA CAME FROM DAILYED ONLINE TUTORIALS — 372. We are happy to announce that DailyEd Online Tutorials has produced the Highest UTME scorer in Nigeria, Owoeye Daniella, with an outstanding score of 372.

“This achievement reflects the hard work, consistency, and dedication of our tutors, coaches, staff, and students throughout the 2026 UTME journey.

“Beyond producing the highest scorer in Nigeria, we also proudly produced over 200 students who scored above 300 in the 2026 UTME. This is only the beginning. 2027, we aim even higher.”

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions as UTME top scorer is celebrated

The post went viral, and netizens took to the comment section to celebrate the intelligent student and applaud the online tutorial platform.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

Ûgóbèst said:

"98 in English is insane 🥺, Congratulations 👏🏾 gurl 🎉,more wins!"

@philips4567 said:

"I keep asking if it's an app but nobody's replying to me."

SĀMŪĒŁ said:

"There was a time this score is not even included in top 10 🥺🥺 time where 390,392,380’s are contenders 🥺 but congratulations girl."

mg crochet said:

"Congratulations to Danielle ❤️❤️Daily Ed is legit More Congratulations Next year for 2027 candidates."

deevhine731 said:

"Dailyed thanks so much for all you do I never regret joining your tutorial 🥹❤️. More wins sir."

Jane Matthew said:

"Daily Ed much love to you best man 🎯🔥 ♥️, congratulations 👏 to you Daniella more winning."

𝔼𝔹𝕌𝕂𝔸 said:

"Good evening everyone this is Daily Ed."

Princess Olivia said:

"God bless you daily ed keep shining daniella."

Herleeyah said:

"Daily Ed is the best abrg."

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng