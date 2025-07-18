The governor of Kano state has taken the conversation about his administration to a new dimension by conducting a careful evaluation of his performance in the last two years

Governor Yusuf declared that he has fulfilled the promises he made to the good people of the ancient city during the electioneering campaigns

As the debate regarding his second term in office in 2027 takes the center stage in Kano state, Governor Yusuf gave a fresh task to his appointees and members of the public

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ahead of the 2027 election and the debate for his second term, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has revealed that his administration has so far executed 85 percent of the promises made to the people of the state, with only 15 percent remaining as he enters the second half of his tenure.

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has explained what his government has achieved so far as he moves into the second half of his tenure. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The governor made this assertion during the inauguration of his new Chief of Staff, Dr Sulaiman Wali Sani, the director general, special services directorate, Major General Sani Muhammad rtd, and 11 special advisers, on Thursday, July 17.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Yusuf noted that the achievement was reached after a careful evaluation of his administration’s performance in the last two years.

“I’m happy that last week when I looked at our polling point, all the promises we made for the people slowed down in two years, we have executed 85%. So I have some alarms for the next one or two, let’s say two years. Is this 15% for us to execute?” he said.

Speaking further, Governor Yusuf assured that his administration would introduce fresh policies and programmes to deepen its impact on the lives of Kano citizens.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state speaks of his administration's next agenda for the people. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

“We are bringing in new programmes and practises that will, by the grace of Allah SWT, continue to impact further to the lives of the good people of the state,” he said.

Yusuf tasks new appointees, public

Continuing, the governor urged the appointees and members of the public to embrace accountability and integrity in handling public resources, stressing the need for constructive feedback.

“If there is any problem, don’t just go into the air. Don’t start investigating. Because if you investigate, you are investigating yourself,” he added.

Read more articles from Kano state here:

Yusuf approves salary raise for tertiary institutions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Abba Yusuf has approved a salary increment for academic and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions in Kano state.

The increment is set at 25% for academic staff and 35% for non-academic staff, as announced by the governor's aide, Kwankwason Tuwita.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf announced automatic employment for postgraduate students returning from the government's foreign scholarship programme, benefiting those who completed their degrees in various fields in India.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng