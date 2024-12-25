Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, extends warm Christmas greetings to Christians, urging them to embrace mutual respect and peaceful coexistence

He highlights the importance of unity, love, and brotherhood, stressing that Nigeria’s progress depends on fostering harmony across diverse communities

Governor Yusuf also announces a donation of N20 million to selected Christian groups to support their Christmas celebrations in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has extended warm felicitations to Christians in the state as they celebrate the 2024 Christmas season.

In a message released on Wednesday, Yusuf expressed joy and gratitude alongside the Christian community for the divine mercies that have allowed them to witness another festive period.

Kano Governor Extends Christmas Greetings and Donates N20 Million to Christian Groups

Source: Facebook

Speaking through his spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, the governor urged Christians to embrace mutual respect and peaceful coexistence as they celebrate.

“As you relish the season, I urge you to embrace the spirit of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence,” Yusuf said.

He emphasized the importance of unity, love, and brotherhood, stressing that Nigeria’s progress hinges on fostering harmony across diverse communities.

“There is a need to strengthen the spirit of brotherhood, foster unity, and stimulate love in spite of diversities, as that’s the only driving force to progress in the country,” he said.

He called on all residents to reflect on the virtues of humanity, love, honesty, kindness, and forgiveness — principles championed by Jesus Christ — and to internalise the lessons of the season.

“Let us reflect on the enduring spirit of humanity, love, honesty, kindness, and forgiveness that Jesus Christ preached and inculcated,” the governor urged.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to fulfilling campaign promises, the governor highlighted ongoing efforts to improve social services and infrastructure across the state.

“My administration remains committed to the fulfilment of all campaign promises, focusing on the provision of social and infrastructure development to improve the living conditions of our people,” Yusuf stated.

He reiterated his dedication to revitalising Kano’s education sector, noting significant strides in reversing infrastructure decay and strengthening workforce capacity under the declared state of emergency on education.

“The deplorable state of infrastructure in education is being reversed, and manpower is being strengthened. The sector will continue to attract priority attention,” he assured.

Governor Extends 2-Week Public Holiday

Legit.ng reported that Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia of Benue state, has announced an extension of the Christmas and New Year holidays for civil servants in the state.

The governor revealed this in a press statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, December 25.

According to Alia, the dedication and hard work of the state’s workforce in advancing programmes and projects, has been instrumental to the Benue's development and prosperity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng