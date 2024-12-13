The Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced the appointment of Professor Shehu Galadanci as the chairman of the Shura Council

Governor Yusuf on Friday, December 13, also appointed Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen to serve as Vice Chairman of the council

This is coming barely 24 hours after the Governor reshuffled his cabinet, dropping secretary to the state government, the chief of staff and five commissioners

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has appointed Prof. Shehu Galadanci, Shehu Sagagi, chairman and secretary of the Kano State Shura Council.

Shura Council: Yusuf forms 46-member advisory council

This was part of his efforts to promote inclusive governance and enhance policymaking through community engagement.

Governor Yusuf also announced the composition of the Kano state Shura Council.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, announced the appointments in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday, December 13.

According to the statement, the council comprises 46 distinguished members, including renowned Islamic scholars, respected academics, and notable community leaders.

Task of the Shura Council

The Shura Council is tasked with providing expert advice to the government on critical socio-economic and religious matters.

Shura Council: Details of the new appointees

The council will be chaired by Professor Shehu Galadanci, with Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen serving as Vice Chairman. Other high-profile appointees include Sheikh Abdulwahhab Abdallah, Sheikh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, and Sheikh Tijjani Bala Kalarawi.

Prominent members also include Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, Professor Salisu Shehu, Dr. Muhammad Borodo, and Khalifa Hassan Kafinga, among others. The council’s Secretary and Head of Secretariat, Gani Shehu Wada Sagagi, will oversee its operations to ensure efficiency and smooth coordination.

The statement read:

"This initiative, aimed at fostering collaboration between the government and diverse stakeholders, reflects Governor Yusuf’s commitment to inclusive governance and respect for Kano’s cultural and religious institutions.

"The Shura Council which is the apex socio-religious body is expected to play a key role in promoting peace, unity, and development across the state."

Below is the full list of appointees:

Chairman

1. Professor Shehu Galadanci

Vice Chairman

2. Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen

Members

3. Sheikh Wazirin Kano

4. Sheikh Abdulwahhab Abdallah

5. Malam Abdullahi Uwais

6. Sheikh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara

7. Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar

8. Sheikh Shehi Maihula

9. Sheikh Tijani Bala Kalarawi

10. Professor Umar Sani Fagge

11. Professor Dr. Muhammad Borodo

12. Sheikh Sayyadi Bashir Tijjani

13. Professor Muhammad Babangida

14. Sheikh Nasidi Abubakar Goron-Dutse

15. Khalifa Sukairaj Salga

16. Sheikh Hadi Ibrahim Hotoro

17. Khalifa Tuhami Atiku

18. Sheikh Nasir Adam

19. Professor Salisu Shehu

20. Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman

21. Sheikh Musal Kasiyuni

22. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Adamu

23. Sheikh Liman Halilu Getso

24. Malam Abdurrahman Umar

25. Malam Ado Muhammad Dalhatu

26. Abdullahi Salihu Aikawa

27. Dr. Nazifi Umar

28. Shiek Abubakar Kandahar

29. Sheikh Umar Sanji Fagge

30. Sheikh Sani Shehu Maihula

31. Malam Kabiru Dantaura

32. Sheikh Sammani Yusuf Makwarari

33. Khalifa Abdulkadir Ramadan

34. Malam Nura Adam

35. Malam Ado Muhammad Baha

36. Malam Nura Arzai

37. Malam Saidu Adhama

38. Malam Sani Umar R/Lemo

39. Khalifa Hassan Kafinga

40. Gwani Ali Haruna Makoda

41. Sheikh Auwal Tijjani

42. Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris

43. Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa

44. Alhaji Sabiu Bako

45. Alhaji Muhammadu Adakawa

46. Gwani Shehu Wada Sagagi, will serve as secretary and head of secretariat of the council.

The governor, while congratulating the leader and members of the state Shura council, expressed confidence in the qualifications, integrity, and commitment of the appointees to deliver on their mandates effectively.

Kano gov sacks SSG, CoS, 5 commissioners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sacked no less than five commissioners in a major cabinet reshuffle.

The Governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, also announced the sacking of the SSG and scrapping of the office of the Chief of Staff at a press conference on Thursday, December 12.

According to Dawakin-Tofa, the governor's move was to realign his administration for better performance and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of Kano.

