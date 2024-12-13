FULL LIST: Nigerian Governor Makes 46 Fresh Appointments After Cabinet Shake-Up
- The Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has announced the appointment of Professor Shehu Galadanci as the chairman of the Shura Council
- Governor Yusuf on Friday, December 13, also appointed Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen to serve as Vice Chairman of the council
- This is coming barely 24 hours after the Governor reshuffled his cabinet, dropping secretary to the state government, the chief of staff and five commissioners
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has appointed Prof. Shehu Galadanci, Shehu Sagagi, chairman and secretary of the Kano State Shura Council.
Shura Council: Yusuf forms 46-member advisory council
This was part of his efforts to promote inclusive governance and enhance policymaking through community engagement.
Governor Yusuf also announced the composition of the Kano state Shura Council.
The governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, announced the appointments in a statement shared on his Facebook page on Friday, December 13.
According to the statement, the council comprises 46 distinguished members, including renowned Islamic scholars, respected academics, and notable community leaders.
Task of the Shura Council
The Shura Council is tasked with providing expert advice to the government on critical socio-economic and religious matters.
Shura Council: Details of the new appointees
The council will be chaired by Professor Shehu Galadanci, with Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen serving as Vice Chairman. Other high-profile appointees include Sheikh Abdulwahhab Abdallah, Sheikh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara, Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, and Sheikh Tijjani Bala Kalarawi.
Prominent members also include Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, Professor Salisu Shehu, Dr. Muhammad Borodo, and Khalifa Hassan Kafinga, among others. The council’s Secretary and Head of Secretariat, Gani Shehu Wada Sagagi, will oversee its operations to ensure efficiency and smooth coordination.
The statement read:
"This initiative, aimed at fostering collaboration between the government and diverse stakeholders, reflects Governor Yusuf’s commitment to inclusive governance and respect for Kano’s cultural and religious institutions.
"The Shura Council which is the apex socio-religious body is expected to play a key role in promoting peace, unity, and development across the state."
Below is the full list of appointees:
Chairman
1. Professor Shehu Galadanci
Vice Chairman
2. Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen
Members
3. Sheikh Wazirin Kano
4. Sheikh Abdulwahhab Abdallah
5. Malam Abdullahi Uwais
6. Sheikh Karibullah Nasiru Kabara
7. Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar
8. Sheikh Shehi Maihula
9. Sheikh Tijani Bala Kalarawi
10. Professor Umar Sani Fagge
11. Professor Dr. Muhammad Borodo
12. Sheikh Sayyadi Bashir Tijjani
13. Professor Muhammad Babangida
14. Sheikh Nasidi Abubakar Goron-Dutse
15. Khalifa Sukairaj Salga
16. Sheikh Hadi Ibrahim Hotoro
17. Khalifa Tuhami Atiku
18. Sheikh Nasir Adam
19. Professor Salisu Shehu
20. Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman
21. Sheikh Musal Kasiyuni
22. Dr. Muhammad Tahir Adamu
23. Sheikh Liman Halilu Getso
24. Malam Abdurrahman Umar
25. Malam Ado Muhammad Dalhatu
26. Abdullahi Salihu Aikawa
27. Dr. Nazifi Umar
28. Shiek Abubakar Kandahar
29. Sheikh Umar Sanji Fagge
30. Sheikh Sani Shehu Maihula
31. Malam Kabiru Dantaura
32. Sheikh Sammani Yusuf Makwarari
33. Khalifa Abdulkadir Ramadan
34. Malam Nura Adam
35. Malam Ado Muhammad Baha
36. Malam Nura Arzai
37. Malam Saidu Adhama
38. Malam Sani Umar R/Lemo
39. Khalifa Hassan Kafinga
40. Gwani Ali Haruna Makoda
41. Sheikh Auwal Tijjani
42. Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris
43. Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa
44. Alhaji Sabiu Bako
45. Alhaji Muhammadu Adakawa
46. Gwani Shehu Wada Sagagi, will serve as secretary and head of secretariat of the council.
The governor, while congratulating the leader and members of the state Shura council, expressed confidence in the qualifications, integrity, and commitment of the appointees to deliver on their mandates effectively.
Kano gov sacks SSG, CoS, 5 commissioners
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sacked no less than five commissioners in a major cabinet reshuffle.
The Governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, also announced the sacking of the SSG and scrapping of the office of the Chief of Staff at a press conference on Thursday, December 12.
According to Dawakin-Tofa, the governor's move was to realign his administration for better performance and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of Kano.
