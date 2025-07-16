Governor Seyi Makinde has dismissed concerns over the ADC coalition, stating it poses no threat to the PDP and is part of normal political realignments

Makinde described the PDP as a strong institution that can withstand internal shifts, noting that politicians are free to associate based on their interests

The Ondo State chapter of the ADC reaffirmed its leadership under Mrs Sidikatu Ojo and warned against unauthorised appointments amid ongoing coalition talks

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has said the recent coalition being formed around the African Democratic Congress (ADC) does not pose any threat to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde stressed that what is currently happening in the political space is not new.

Is PDP Threatened By Atiku's ADC Emergence? Makinde Speaks Out

The governor spoke on Wednesday, July 16, at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state, where he attended a colloquium marking the 10th coronation anniversary of the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

“Politics is a game of interest. I don’t think that will make any dent on the PDP as a party," the governor stated.

Makinde: PDP is bigger than individuals

Makinde, a key figure in the PDP, maintained that the party is strong and established, capable of weathering shifts in the political landscape.

“The PDP is an institution. We have freedom of entrance and exit. Anyone that will hold the PDP down, it is better for such an individual to quit," he said.

He also explained that politicians have the right to align or realign with others as they see fit, but this would not derail the PDP’s structure or progress.

“I don’t see the ADC as a threat to the PDP. The goal is about the same. If you are not happy about the tempo and pace of governance, you are free to associate and see what can be done,” he added.

He concluded by stressing the importance of institutions over individuals.

“Players will come and go, governors will come and go, the president will come and go, but our states and country will remain.”

Ondo ADC denies leadership change amid coalition talks

Meanwhile, the Ondo state chapter of the African Democratic Congress has clarified that its leadership structure remains intact, despite reports of a coalition drawing in members from various parties.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Eniola Olurotimi, the party debunked any claim that a change had occurred in its leadership following the coalition activities.

“Chief (Mrs) Sidikatu Ojo remains the authentic and recognised Chairperson of the African Democratic Congress in Ondo State,” the statement read.

ADC warns against impersonation and affirms unity

The ADC leadership in the state also warned against any attempt to install unauthorised coordinators at the local government level, stating such appointments are null and void.

“All the list of names announced by certain people to coordinate local government offices of ADC in Ondo State is hereby not acceptable,” the statement noted.

ADC coalition woos Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that stakeholders in the ADC coalition confirmed that efforts were being made to win Kwankwaso to their corner and secure Kano state’s mega votes in the 2027 election.

Multiple sources in Kwankwaso's party, the NNPP, confirmed that both ADC leaders had held several meetings with the ex-Kano state governor and other top NNPP figures.

