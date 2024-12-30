Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has announced automatic employment for postgraduate students returning from the government's foreign scholarship programme, benefiting those who completed their degrees in various fields in India

Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has announced automatic employment for postgraduate students returning from the government's foreign scholarship programme.

This announcement was made after welcoming 150 beneficiaries who completed their master’s degree programmes in various fields such as engineering, medicine, pharmaceutics, and other health-related areas in India.

These graduates are part of the 420 first-class holders sponsored under the 1001 foreign postgraduate scholarship scheme.

Educational Achievements and Government Support

Governor Yusuf, on his verified X handle, highlighted that the graduates studied at different institutions, including Sharda University (150 graduates), Mewar University (98 graduates), Symbiosis University (58 graduates), Kalinga University (30 graduates), SR University (29 graduates), Swarnim University (23 graduates), and the Islamic University in Uganda (33 graduates).

At a reception held at the Government House, Yusuf commended the students for their hard work and dedication, noting that the foreign scholarship programme is a cornerstone of his administration’s vision for human capital development.

Addressing Healthcare and Infrastructure Development

The governor emphasized that this move depicts his administration's commitment to addressing the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and improving the state's healthcare system and infrastructure development.

To support this vision, Governor Yusuf approved N4.6 billion for scholarships to be awarded to 1,001 postgraduate students to study abroad. However, discrepancies were found in the administration of the funds, leading to an investigation by the Kano State Anti-corruption and Public Complaints Commission.

Kano Govt Sponsors Over 1,000 Postgraduates

Legit.ng reported that governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has flagged off a scholarship scheme, with 1,001 students as beneficiaries.

The governor made this known in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) accompanied by pictures of the event on Friday, October 20.

Governor Yusuf confirmed that 1,001 students would be departing for their respective destinations on Saturday, October 21, to commence their postgraduate programme on the scheme.

