No fewer than 2,386 women have been given 7,158 red goats valued at N2.3 billion across the 44 local government areas of Kano state

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf gave each recipient three goats to support their efforts in livestock entrepreneurship

Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, said the programme aims to enhance household income and reduce dependency on government aid

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kano state - Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has empowered 2,386 women with 7,158 red goats valued at N2.3 billion across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, said the initiative aims to reduce poverty and promote economic self-sufficiency.

Governor Abba Yusuf said the initiative aims to reduce poverty and promote economic self-sufficiency. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

“The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing poverty through innovative and inclusive approaches,”

Dawakin-Tofa explained that the initiative is under the Livestock Fattening Programme of the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project.

As reported by TheCable, he said the distribution marked the launch of the second phase of the women's empowerment initiative

He added that each recipient received three goats to support their efforts in livestock entrepreneurship.

Governor Yusuf’s aide disclosed that the program’s subsequent phases would include the distribution of 1,342 cows and 1,822 rams to women and youth.

According to Dawakin-Tofa, the initiative was part of the governor’s administration’s broader strategy to empower vulnerable groups.

He added that the initiative is also to foster economic independence among women and youth in the northwest state.

Governor Yusuf warned the beneficiaries against using the livestock for other purposes.

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) governor stressed the need for beneficiaries to be accountable and responsible in the programme.

He added that the initiative was part of his administration’s broader strategy to empower vulnerable groups

“By integrating women and youth into the agricultural value chain, the programme aims to enhance household income and reduce dependency on government aid,”

The governor further stated that it “reflected the administration’s focus on sustainable development and empowering communities to stimulate grassroots economic growth”.

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf announced automatic employment for postgraduate students returning from the government's foreign scholarship programme, benefiting those who completed their degrees in various fields in India.

This initiative is part of the administration's effort to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and improve infrastructure development in the state.

Meanwhile, an anti-corruption investigation revealed discrepancies in the scholarship fund administration, leading to the recovery of over N700 million.

Kano governor donates N20 million to Christian groups

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians, urging them to embrace mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

He highlights the importance of unity, love, and brotherhood, stressing that Nigeria’s progress depends on fostering harmony across diverse communities.

Governor Yusuf also announces a donation of N20 million to selected Christian groups to support their Christmas celebrations in Kano state.

