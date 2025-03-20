Nigerian Governor Approves Salary Increment for Tertiary Institutions’ Staff
- Governor Abba Yusuf has approved a salary increment for academic and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions in Kano state
- The increment is set at 25% for academic staff and 35% for non-academic staff, as announced by the governor's aide, Kwankwason Tuwita on Thursday
- The announcement has generated mixed reactions among Nigerians, with many questioning whether similar adjustments will be made for primary and secondary school teachers
Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has approved an increment of salary for academic and non-academic staff of tertiary institutions.
Kwankwason Tuwita, the senior special assistant on digital media to the governor of Kano state, revealed this in a statement shared on his X page on Thursday, March 20.
The governor's aide tweeted:
"Governor Abba K. Yusuf has approved 25% and 35% increment of Salary for Academic and Non-Academic Staff of Tertiary Institutions in Kano state."
2027 election: Akintayo sends message to opposition amid quest to sack Tinubu, "take it or leave it"
Nigerians react as Kano gov raises salary of tertiary institution staff
The decision by Governor Yusuf has been met with excitement and has also raised concerns for the fate of primary and secondary school teachers
Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section on X below;
@emrasheed01 tweeted:
"Weldone."
@YMagashi1 tweeted:
"Please what of Primary and Secondary teachers?"
@ibrahimado__
"AbbaIsWorking."
"AbbaIsWorking."
Legit.ng recalls that Governor Yusuf announced automatic employment for postgraduate students returning from the government's foreign scholarship programme, benefiting those who completed their degrees in various fields in India.
This initiative is part of the administration's effort to address the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and improve infrastructure development in the state.
Meanwhile, an anti-corruption investigation revealed discrepancies in the scholarship fund administration, leading to the recovery of over N700 million.
Kano governor donates N20 million to Christian groups
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf extended warm Christmas greetings to Christians, urging them to embrace mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.
He highlights the importance of unity, love, and brotherhood, stressing that Nigeria’s progress depends on fostering harmony across diverse communities.
Governor Yusuf also announces a donation of N20 million to selected Christian groups to support their Christmas celebrations in Kano state.
