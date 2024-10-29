Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano has announced the new minimum wage of N71,000 for workers in the state

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has taken a significant step towards improving the lives of civil servants in the state by approving a new minimum wage of N71,000. He says this move is part of the government's commitment to social justice and enhancing the standard of living for workers.

According to the governor, the new wage will take effect in November and increase the state's monthly salary obligations by N6 billion, while the local government councils will see an increase of N7 billion.

The Tribune reported that the governor also announced the promotion of 20,737 teachers, which has resulted in a total increment of over N340 million reflected in their salaries. This development demonstrates the government's focus on education and its willingness to invest in its workforce.

Governor Yusuf commends minimum wage committee

Governor Yusuf commended the state minimum wage implementation committee for their hard work in making this new wage a reality. The committee's efforts have been instrumental in ensuring a smooth transition to the new wage structure.

It's worth noting that Kano State is the latest among Nigerian states to implement the new national minimum wage of N70,000, as approved by President Bola Tinubu. This move is expected to positively impact the lives of thousands of workers in the state.

Reacting to the approval by Governor Yusuf, the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said the governor surprised them because they were not expecting N71,000 minimum wage, considering their population.

