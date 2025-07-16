In a resurfaced video, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele foretold unsettling developments

Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 82, after an undisclosed illness

On Sunday night, July 13, Ayodele claimed that while leading congregational prayers, he shared the vision he had about the death of a former president

Oke-Afa, Lagos state - In a resurfaced video, Nigerian cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, prophesied turbulent times for former Nigerian leaders.

Legit.ng reports that Ayodele's remarks were allegedly recorded during service at his Lagos-based church, hours before the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari died on Sunday afternoon, July 13, 2025, in a clinic in London, United Kingdom (UK), after an illness.

The octogenarian served as Nigeria’s military head of state from 1983 to 1985 and as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023.

Buhari was buried in the compound premises of his private residence in Daura, Katsina state, on Tuesday, July 15. He was laid to rest at about 5:30 pm under the shade of trees where he usually sat to unwind and interact with friends and associates.

Serving and former political office holders, top traditional rulers, and other dignitaries are trooped into Daura for the ceremony.

Primate Ayodele’s 'prophecy' about Buhari's death

Speaking in a clip seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele, the famous preacher, forewarned of troubling scenarios in Nigeria's political sphere.

He claimed that he sees some former governors on "the danger list" a few months from now.

Fearful situation predicted amid Buhari’s death

His words:

“We are going to witness the death of an ex-President. After a particular month, another death will happen.“

Sharing a video on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Primate Ayodele wrote:

"Earlier this morning (Sunday, July 13, 2025), while leading congregational prayers, I shared the vision I had about the death of a former president.

"It feels sad to hear about the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari. However, it doesn't end there. I still see some former governors on the danger list a few months from now.

"The following month, a former governor will die. Soon after, a government minister will also die.

"These deaths will not be coincidences. They are signs from the Lord to serve as punishment to the politicians of this country, Nigeria.

"Let everyone pray fervently."

Legit.ng cannot immediately verify if the said video was indeed produced on Sunday morning, July 13, 2025.

Also in his post, the cleric extended his "deepest condolences" to the government and people of Nigeria following Buhari's death.

Primate Ayodele's video can be watched below:

