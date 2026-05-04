Opta's supercomputer has predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal returned to the top of the table

The Gunners are now six points above Manchester City after beating Fulham 3-0 on Saturday at the Emirates

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are two games behind and will travel to Liverpool to face Everton on Monday night

Opta’s supercomputer has predicted the 2025/26 Premier League champion after Arsenal moved six points above Manchester City on the table.

The dramatic ups and downs in the Premier League title race as Arsenal reclaim their lead within a week, with two wins over Newcastle United and Fulham.

Mikel Arteta celebrates after Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City beat Burnley to move to the top of the table, but have been inactive in the league since then, allowing Arsenal to reclaim the top spot.

Arsenal solidified their grip on the table with a win over Fulham at the weekend, with a first-half brace from Viktor Gyokeres and Bukayo Saka with the third goal.

The results created a shift on the table as Arsenal regained control and put the pressure on Manchester City ahead of their two matches at hand, starting at Everton.

The Citizens will travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool to face Everton on Monday, May 4, 2026, for an opportunity to close the gap.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's supercomputer updated its prediction for the chances of winning the title for Arsenal and Manchester City.

There was about 7% chance lost and gained between both sides as the Premier League season draws to a close with only three matches left.

Arsenal now have a 79.85% chance of winning the title, up by about seven per cent before the match, signalling a huge shift during the title run-in.

Manchester City expectedly dropped to about 20.15% chance of winning as they remained inactive in the league for more than a week now.

The Citizens can regain some of their chances if they beat Everton tonight as they hope to take the league to the final day and win via tiebreakers if both teams win their remaining matches.

Manchester United have qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season after beating Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford, while Tottenham climbed out of the relegation zone after beating Aston Villa.

Michael Carrick celebrates after Manchester United beat Liverpool. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta speaks about Arsenal's win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was delighted with his team’s victory over Fulham and believes it'll give his team momentum, and it sends an important message in the dressing room.

“It says to us and to our dressing room that we keep the dream alive,” he said as quoted by Arsenal.com .

“What these guys have done, not now but throughout the season, to win that many games, in the circumstances that we had to do it, without so many players not available at times, is remarkable, so it's great because I think it's going to help for Tuesday.”

Mikel Obi warns Arsenal against costly mistake

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi warned Arsenal, particularly Arteta, to avoid a costly mistake that could stop his team from winning the title.

The Chelsea legend pointed out signs of pressure from the Gunners' boss, a different situation from what his rival Pep Guardiola is going through.

Source: Legit.ng