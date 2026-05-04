A doctor has lamented on X (formerly Twitter) after he received a ban from ever donating his blood in the United Kingdom

Expressing his displeasure over the decision, the doctor stated that he received a letter about his ban after he had gone to donate blood

In a viral tweet, the medical practitioner explained the reason behind his blood donation ban and elaborated on the risk associated with that decision and hopes it would be reviewed in the future

A doctor based in the United Kingdom, known on X as @DrJohnBishop, has revealed to the public that he has been banned from donating blood ever again.

The doctor disclosed this in a tweet on May 4 while reacting to a video of someone who was also advised not to donate his blood again in the UK.

A doctor reveals that he has been banned from donating blood in the UK. Photo Credit: Richard Newstead, X/@DrJohnBishop

Source: Getty Images

Why doctor received blood donation ban

According to @DrJohnBishop, he received a letter informing him never to donate his blood again in the UK after he had gone to do so.

@DrJohnBishop explained that the reason he was told was that his blood contains malaria antibodies, meaning he has immunity against malaria.

While it seems like a good thing, the doctor pointed out that it implies that he has been exposed to malaria at some point, but that his body had learnt to fight it.

His statement on X partly read:

"I went to donate blood and afterwards I got a letter that I can’t donate blood ever again in the UK because my blood contains malaria antibodies.

"Antibodies not antigens; meaning I have immunity against malaria. Which sounds like a good thing. Because it means at some point, I’ve been obviously exposed.

"My body has seen malaria before and learned how to fight it. But those antibodies, protective for me, create uncertainty for someone else receiving my blood who has never had malaria.

"So a risk of reactivation cannot be completely ruled out. So even though I’m well, even though I’m protected, even though there’s no active infection that history alone is enough to exclude me..."

Doctor kicks against blood donation ban

Writing further, the doctor expressed his displeasure over the outright ban on his ability to donate blood, lamenting that the policy puts at risk people like him who had been exposed to malaria but might benefit from his blood donation.

He hopes that one day the policy will be reviewed to allow those of his kind who are now excluded from ever making blood donations in the UK.

"...But the problem is that there would people like me who have been exposed to malaria in their lifetime living in the UK that would benefit from me donating blood to them.

"The complete ban for people in my category excludes thousands of us from being able to help others if needed. It leaves a risk of not enough blood products being available for a small group of people in life-threatening conditions.

"And that’s the tension.

"A system designed to protect ends up excluding a group that could also help sustain it. Safety is non-negotiable in transfusion medicine but so is access..." his concluding statement partly read.

A doctor kicks after he received a ban from donating his blood in the UK. Photo Credit: @DrJohnBishop

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Blood donation: Reactions trail doctor's experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the doctor's experience below:

@ChukwuebukaEmj said:

"I donated one time and has ever since been bombarded with calls, messages and emails about how mine is rare and needed. Una own better na, the system say make una chill first say una carry malaria for blood."

@onyeomaawolo said:

"The blanket ban needs to be reviewed sooner rather than later for the benefit of especially Africans who have endemically lived with malaria parasites and likely antibodies. Severe haemorrhage necessitating transfusion may result in certain but avoidable deaths."

@BenUwaifo said:

"I had the same experience. I kind of understand the logic, but surely most people have antibodies for all kinds of things. I fail to understand why this is an issue..."

@nigerianprinse said:

"The issue is that you’re assuming people like you are part of the primary target these policies are designed to serve. If people like you happen to benefit, it’s incidental (a byproduct), not the objective. The sooner we recognise that, the clearer things become."

@Eemeyrald said:

"They would publish the small percentage of black donors every time but this is the main issue some are facing."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pregnant woman had died after the hospital allegedly refused to do a blood transfusion for her.

Jehovah's Witnesses ease blood transfusion policy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jehovah's Witnesses had eased its blood transfusion policy.

For the first time in 75 years, members may now store and use their own blood for surgery. This marks a major shift in one of the religion’s most distinctive and controversial teachings.

According to the LA Times, the Governing Body of the Jehovah’s Witnesses described the move as a “clarification” of doctrine, explaining that members can now decide whether to allow their own blood to be drawn, stored, and returned during medical procedures.

Source: Legit.ng