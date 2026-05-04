Nigerian entertainer Nasboi shared his encounter with Burna Boy at a club, how he appreciated his work with kind words, and gave him a generous cash gift

The heartfelt encounter happened as Nasboi was leaving a show where Odumodu had performed, leaving the skitmaker visibly moved by the validation from the Grammy-winning superstar

Fans reacted to the moment, with some suggesting that Nasboi should have asked for a verse instead of accepting the money from the Afrobeats star

Nigerian singer and skitmaker Nasiru Lawal, better known as Nasboi, has shared the story of a surprising encounter with Afrobeats giant Burna Boy that left him deeply touched.

The Grammy-winning star noticed Nasboi during a lively club show where Odumodu was performing, and what followed became a moment of recognition that the young entertainer says he will never forget.

Nasboi reveals the heartfelt moment Burna Boy noticed him at Odumodu's club show, called him over, and handed him cash in US dollars. Photo: nasboi/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Nasboi explained that as Burna Boy was leaving the venue, he called him over and expressed genuine admiration for his craft.

The superstar then gave him a generous amount of cash in US dollars, a gesture that carried more weight than the money itself because it came with heartfelt validation.

“It feels amazing to be seen,” Nasboi wrote on his X account, capturing the emotion of the night in a few words.

The Umbrella hitmaker went on to narrate how Burna Boy’s appreciation made him feel respected in a way that words alone could not describe.

For Nasboi, the encounter was not just about financial reward but about being acknowledged by one of Africa’s biggest names in music.

“Yesterday, I went to the club to see Odumodu perform. On my way out, Burna Boy called me, hugged me, told me he loves what I do and gave me some dollars,” he posted.

The moment has since sparked conversations online, with fans celebrating the humility of Burna Boy and the joy of Nasboi.

Read Nasboi's post below:

Netizens react to Nasboi's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Noble_Imoh said:

"I hope you are asked him for verse because that one is better than this money he gave you oo."

@it_Rutie commented:

"Instead of you to ask for one verse, na money you dey collect."

@kingsolo4reall wrote:

"Instead of giving you a career-changing verse or feature, he just hands you cash? Nasboi, where's your ambition? Burna is basically paying you to stay in your lane."

@iam_segee reacted:

"Few days ago you were giving out some money. Now you get blessed and motivated by @burnaboy. God bless ODG."

@hrh_augustine said:

"I'm not surprised, are you surprised. When you are good and kind, and you are at the right place at the right time, the universe will return the energy ⚡."

@iamnasboi commented:

"You are good, you deserve some love too 🤝🏻."

Nigerian entertainer Nasboi opens up about the touching moment Grammy winner Burna Boy validated his work with kind words and cash. Photo: nasboi/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Nasboi opens up about heartbreak

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nasboi shared that he is not ready to embrace love again after going through a painful heartbreak.

The entertainer explained that the experience was deeply traumatising and has left him unwilling to enter another relationship for now.

His openness about the heartbreak sparked conversations among supporters, many of whom sent him words of encouragement and suggested he focus on healing emotionally.

Source: Legit.ng