Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after his team suffered a heavy 4-1 loss to Samsunspor

Victor Osimhen assisted Yunus Akgun for the opening goal in the ninth minute, but Galatasaray capitulated badly

The Lions were one win away from a fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title, but the celebration is delayed

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has shared his thoughts after his team suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Samsunspor in the Turkish Super League.

The Lions started the match brightly with the opening goal in the ninth minute from Yunus Akgun, courtesy of Victor Osimhen’s assist.

Victor assisted Yunus Akgun during Galatasaray's 4-1 loss to Samsunspor. Photo by Ercin Erturk.

Source: Getty Images

Galatasaray capitulated in the second half after goalkeeper Gunay Guvenc received a red card for a professional handball with the scores at 2-1.

Samsunspor took advantage and scored two more goals to humiliate Galatasaray 4-1 and delayed their league title celebrations till another week.

As noted by TRT Futbol, the champions only needed a win for a fourth consecutive Turkish Super League title under Okan Buruk, but now have to wait till when they play Antalyaspor.

Fenerbahce closed the gap to four points after beating Istanbul Basaksehir, but Galatasaray will wrap up the title if they win their next game.

Okan Buruk reacts to Galatasaray's loss

Galatasaray head coach Buruk was disappointed with the result and claimed that it affirmed his earlier statement that they have not won the title.

“After the last game, everyone declared us champions. I emphasised this last week as well. You don't win a championship without playing games. We saw that on the field today,” he told GS TV.

The manager admitted that his team’s mistakes cost them victory, and even though they started the match well, they suffered a very bad loss.

“Actually, the start of the match was very good. We started with a goal. After our opponent equalised at 1-1, we played a bit poorly. We played well in the first 10 minutes of the second half,” he added.

“There were chances that Barış and Osimhen couldn't convert. Then it became 2-1. Our opponents took advantage of all the chances that came their way. They played well.

Okan Buruk slams Galatasaray players after the 4-1 loss to Samsunspor. Photo by Akin Celiktas.

Source: Getty Images

“Individually, we played below our usual standard, and as a team, we made a lot of mistakes. I won't say it's regional, but it was a day where we made a lot of mistakes as a team.”

Guvenc cost Galatasaray a match for the second time this season, but Buruk defended his player, claiming that the handball today was unfortunate.

“Günay's red card was unfortunate. When the opponent's foot hit Günay's hand, his hand opened. Günay didn't immediately open his hand. The opponent's foot hit Günay's elbow, and when the ball opened, Günay's hand went to the ball. It was an unfortunate situation. I don't know how it will be evaluated,” he added.

Pundit explains Osimhen's importance

Legit.ng previously reported that a Turkish pundit explained why no other striker can replace Victor Osimhen at Galatasaray if the striker leaves the club.

Zeki Uzundurukan noted Osimhen’s commitment, passion and work ethic as important factors that no other striker can replicate at the club.

Source: Legit.ng