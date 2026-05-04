Governor Amuneke, in a video posted on X, has explained why he declined an INEC youth ambassador appointment offer

The content creator questioned conditions restricting criticism of INEC while engaging in civic awareness advocacy

He shared how he values creative independence amid appreciation for the recognition, and openness to future collaborations

Nigerian content creator Kevin Chinedu, widely known for his “Governor Amuneke” character, has explained why he turned down an offer to serve as a youth ambassador for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amuneke, who shared his decision in a video posted via X on Monday, May 4, described the offer as a major moment in his journey as a creator.

Why ‘Governor Amuneke’ walked away from INEC role despite initial excitement over the appointment offer. Photo: KevinblakC, NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

“I have never felt as proud of myself when I got that message,” he said.

He said the proposed role involved working with other public figures to engage young Nigerians on civic duties such as voter registration and participation in elections.

The skitmaker, however, said he sought clarification on whether the appointment would affect the nature of his content, which often includes political satire and commentary.

“I asked a simple question… ‘Am I going to still be able to criticise INEC if I’m appointed?’”

According to him, he was told he could continue creating content and promote civic awareness, but “cannot criticise INEC directly.”

Amuneke said the condition raised concerns about his ability to remain independent, given that his work focuses on governance issues and public accountability.

“The moment I heard that, what seemed like congratulations disappeared…"

"I wish it did not come with certain conditions to box my voice,” he said.

He added that his content is influenced by his personal experiences and feedback from audiences across Africa, which he said drives him to speak on issues affecting ordinary people.

The content creator also advised fellow influencers to be mindful of the responsibility that comes with having a platform.

“If you have a platform today and you do not compromise…"

"That voice is not just yours,” he said.

Despite declining the offer, Amuneke expressed appreciation for the recognition and said he remains open to collaborations that do not limit his creative freedom.

Content creator Kevin Chinedu shares reasons for rejecting INEC ambassador appointment. Photo: KevinblakC

Source: Instagram

As he put it:

“I am open to working with brands and institutions, but not under conditions that restrict my content.”

Watch the clip below:

Amuneke shares alleged Tinubu campaign offer

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that skit maker Kevin Arua, popularly known as “Governor Amuneke,” shared an alleged message offering him a lucrative deal to campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

The content creator posted a WhatsApp screenshot claiming he was invited to join a “league of dollars,” with assurances of bigger financial rewards compared to earnings from his comedy skits.

While the post generated mixed responses, supporters of the ruling party accused him of fabricating the message.

Mr Macaroni rejects Sanwo-Olu's invitation

Legit.ng previously disclosed that comedian Mr Macaroni explained why he declined an invitation from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu during a recent interview on the iFineDie Hub podcast.

He said the invitation was not properly delivered and insisted that, as a citizen, he views elected officials as public servants who should engage citizens respectfully, especially in matters linked to the EndSARS protests.

Source: Legit.ng