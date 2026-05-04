A Nigerian graduate shared an emotional post on TikTok about her Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

In a now-viral post, she lamented how close she had been to a first-class degree and reflected on the nights she had stayed awake

The graduate, however, expressed gratitude not because her academic journey ended the way she had wanted, but for the journey itself

A Nigerian graduate expressed how she felt about the final result she received at her university.

She uploaded a clip that showed her wearing her academic gown and spoke about her academic journey.

Graduate speaks about her CGPA

In her post, she recounted how she found it hard to accept the result and the lessons she had taken from the experience.

Identified as @favour_luna on TikTok, she explained that her overall score had placed her just below the highest classification, which initially caused her deep disappointment.

The result was not poor, but the fact that she had missed the top bracket by a small margin affected her greatly.

For some time after seeing it, she had concentrated only on what she had not obtained rather than recognising what she had accomplished.

She recalled the effort that had gone into completing her degree including many evenings spent working late.

According to her, she persevered despite setbacks and challenges that arose over several years.

At first, she overlooked the significance of simply finishing the programme without any carryover.

The achievement of reaching graduation had been lost amid her focus on the final figure.

With the passing of time, her perspective had changed. She came to accept the result and began to see progress in different ways.

She realised that personal development did not always produce dramatic moments and that success was not defined solely by perfect scores.

In her words:

"POV: Life didn't end when I graduated with a CGPA of 4.49(2.1). When I saw my final result, it broke me. Not because it was bad,but because I was so close.For a while, all I could see was what I missed, not what I achieved. I forgot the nights I stayed awake, the days I almost gave up, the years I kept trying when things didn’t work out. I forgot that just getting here was already a victory. With time, I made peace with it. I learned that growth is not always loud and success is not always round numbers. Sometimes, success looks like standing up after being tired of falling. I am grateful, not because it ended the way I imagined, but because it ended with me still standing, still hopeful, and still proud of how far I’ve come."

Reactions as graduate shares academic journey

@Emmanuel Etuka said:

"I had a similar issue, but fortunately during the Senate’s consideration of results in my school, a lecturer noticed it and the Vice Chancellor directed my department to upgrade my result because a 4.49 was simply too close."

@ranititi4 said:

"So proud of you! I was once in a similar CGPA situation too. Thankfully my department allowed a course correction after some challenges, and I eventually graduated with first-class honors. Now I’m about to finish my master’s with a first-class as well. Keep going champ, this is not the end!"

@R3MzII said:

"God please I can't go through this trauma, the Lord is your strength, both physically, emotionally and mentally. and a big congratulations to you more grace girlie."

@Ayuba Awwal said:

"Don't allow point define you when I finished my nysc that's when I realise I have to hustle like a fu*king drop out."

@Kemi Salau AKA Iyawo Eko said:

"You be first class candidate jare. Congratulations my dear. Exactly what happened to my daughter that graduated from LEADCITY UNIVERSITY, Ibadan."

@Yaksman 4 Christ said:

"Congratulations I graduated with 4.44 CGPA two years ago. It was devastating for me before I finally accepted my fate."

@Xavier said:

"I just came 4th in a talent competition. Nothing for me. I feel your pain. Congratulations regardless. Dont let it weigh you down."

@THINKLESS BELIEVEMORE added:

"It doesn't just end at CGPA moi Scholar, it's normal for someone to fill hurt. But more of achievements yet to receive that is so so great. Cheers to the greater achievements to come."

See the post below:

Graduate posts her final CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos who didn’t like her 100-level and 200-level results took to social media after she graduated from the university.

The young lady mentioned her course and the CGPA she had in the last semester at the university, and also shared photos of her convocation ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng