Influential Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent a notable warning message to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Ayodele urged the APC to make the ticket open for aspirants looking to contest in the 2027 Lagos governorship election and allow the best candidate to emerge

Failure to create a level-playing field, Ayodele warned, will lead to difficulties for the APC to triumph in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll

Oke-Afa, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of the INRI evangelical spiritual church, Lagos, has warned that the All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose Lagos state if any candidate is imposed on the party.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 13, issued by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, obtained by Legit.ng, the outspoken cleric stated that 2027 will not be an easy task for the ruling party in Lagos, as people will stand against the probable rigging of the election.

APC asked to shun imposition in Lagos

He advised the party to make the ticket open for everyone and allow the best candidate to win in order to retain the state; otherwise, it will be difficult for it to win the governorship election in Lagos state.

Primate Ayodele said:

“With a wrong candidate, Lagos will be on fire in 2027, as there will be no amount of rigging that will make the candidate win. APC should know what to do and let everyone go into the field to play, to enable the best person to emerge. They need the best hand to retain Lagos in 2027.”

“For APC to have continuity, they will do a lot of work, the party will sweat to win, and with a free and fair election, it will be difficult to retain Lagos in 2027 by the APC.”

Tip on 'best Lagos APC candidate'

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele described the best candidate as an individual who is a grassroots politician and not just a technocrat, adding that the candidate must be known far and wide by the populace, not just within the party.

His words:

“They must get a candidate people love, a grassroots candidate and not just a technocrat, a core politician who is known widely should be allowed to be the party’s candidate, otherwise it will be very difficult to retain Lagos state.

“If they allow imposition of a candidate, the party will lose the state. They need a grassroots candidate, someone who has experience and capacity, someone everyone admires, to win Lagos state in APC.”

