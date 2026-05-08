The U.S. government warned that citizens owing more than $2,500 in child support faced passport denial or revocation under federal regulations

Authorities said affected individuals had to clear their debts through state agencies before becoming eligible for new passports

The State Department disclosed that verification and clearance procedures after repayment could take at least two to three weeks

Americans owing more than $2,500 in unpaid child support risk losing access to their passports under existing federal regulations being enforced by the U.S. government.

The U.S. Department of State said individuals with outstanding child support obligations above the threshold may be denied new passports or have current travel documents revoked.

The U.S. is warning citizens owing more than $2,500 in child support that their passports could be denied or revoked. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to a recent post by the State Department, the restriction applies to citizens seeking to obtain or renew passports.

US govt threatens passport revocation of defaulters

Authorities said affected individuals must settle their debts through the state where the child support is owed before they can regain eligibility for a passport.

“If you owe more than $2,500, federal regulations do not allow us to issue you a U.S. passport and we may revoke your valid U.S. passport,” the State Department said.

The agency explained that revocation notices would be delivered directly to passport holders either through email or the mailing address linked to their most recent passport application.

Officials also warned that a revoked passport becomes invalid for travel purposes, even after the debt has been cleared. A new passport application would still be required once federal records confirm repayment.

The State Department advised citizens facing urgent travel situations to act quickly because the verification process can take several weeks.

Americans with unpaid child support debts now face stricter passport enforcement measures. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Verification process may take weeks

According to the guidance, state child support agencies first notify the Department of Health and Human Services after payment is made. HHS then removes the person’s name from its records and informs the State Department before passport processing can continue.

“This process may take a minimum of 2-3 weeks,” the notice stated.

Americans living abroad who receive revocation notices may face additional restrictions. U.S. embassies and consulates can only issue limited-validity passports for direct travel back to the United States until authorities confirm repayment of the debt.

The State Department clarified that it does not determine who is added to or removed from the child support enforcement list. That responsibility rests with health and human services authorities and state enforcement agencies.

Citizens seeking clarification on payments or repayment options were directed to contact the child support office in the state where the debt is owed.

Federal officials also provided dedicated phone lines for passport-related inquiries connected to child support cases.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng