Kano Governor Abba Yusuf has sworn in former rival Murtala Sule Garo as deputy governor amid a major political realignment

An analyst has described the appointment as a political survival strategy driven by shifting alliances within Kano’s 2027 power struggle

He opined that both past rivals and current allies are being repositioned as factions prepare for emerging electoral contests

The Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Tuesday, May 5, swore in Murtala Sule Garo, a political foe who actively opposed his election bids in both 2019 and 2023, as his new Deputy Governor.

Analyst explains why Kano governor Abba Yusuf picked former rival Garo as deputy. Photo: @Tsanyawa

Source: Twitter

This follows the resignation of the former deputy governor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, whose refusal to defect alongside the Governor to the ruling APC cost him his position.

Reacting to the twist, political analyst Riyaudeen Zubairu Maitama of Bayero University Kano, described the move as a classic illustration of how Nigerian politicians sacrifice ethics for political survival.

Dissecting the governor’s political calculation, Maitama said Nigerian politicians always prioritise their interests and victory over ethical, moral, and legal considerations.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng in Kano, he argued that Garo’s appointment confirms this reality:

“The governor’s recent political calculation shows that politicians regard nothing but the protection of their interests. In this scenario, the governor seeks to reshape his political structure within the ruling APC, aligning strongly with the party to compete against numerous stakeholders opposing his second-term bid.”

Maitama recalled that the governor decamped from the NNPP and abandoned his political godfather, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, along with the structure that brought him to office.

“He now needs a powerful political background to mobilise grassroots electorates. In the APC, one of the strongest political mobilisers remains Murtala Sule Garo.”

Analyst cites forces behind Kano political alignment

The analyst further reminded that during the 2019 and 2023 elections, Garo played a noticeable role in undermining the governor’s victory.

“In 2019, many accused Murtala of mobilising thugs to disrupt a collation process, leading to an inconclusive governorship election. Many spectators believe that the action marred the governor’s political victory at that time.”

Why Abba Yusuf chose his former opponent, Garo, as deputy explained. Photo: @Tsanyawa

Source: Twitter

He also added that the governor now requires a reliable figure to handle the dirty work of politics and mobilise supporters.

“Elections in Kano traditionally revolve around politicians who command large armies of youth and thugs. These groups protect votes when their candidate leads or disrupt the process to deny the opposition an edge.”

Maitama stressed that the governor’s search for victory now justifies any method.

“He does not mind aligning with his former political opponent to confront new adversaries, including his ex-godfather Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the former APC gubernatorial candidate, Nasiru Gawuna.”

Meanwhile, he noted that a counter-alignment is already emerging.

“We are not surprised that the former APC gubernatorial candidate, Nasser Yusuf Gawuna, is now realigning with Kwankwaso. They are building a new front to confront the governor in the 2027 election.”

Maitama emphasised that the lesson from this realignment in Kano politics is that politicians always prioritise their interests. He explained that to them, victory legitimises any approach they employ, whether legal or illegal, logical or illogical.

Kano divided as Kwankwaso joins NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso’s defection to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) spurred deep divisions among his supporters in Kano.

Some loyalists insisted they would follow Kwankwaso wherever he goes, while others accused him of frequent party switching and weakening the Kwankwasiyya movement.

Source: Legit.ng