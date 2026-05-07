The Senate had reversed a controversial amendment to its standing rules, reopening eligibility for senators previously barred from contesting principal offices

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele had sponsored the motion for the reversal, which was adopted under the supervision of Deputy Senate President Jubril Barau

The development had revived speculations surrounding Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma’s alleged Senate Presidency ambition ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - Fresh indications have emerged that the rumoured Senate Presidency ambition of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, may have received a major boost following the Senate’s decision to reverse a key amendment to its standing rules.

The reversal was approved on Wednesday, May 6, after lawmakers adopted a motion sponsored by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele under the supervision of Deputy Senate President Jubril Barau.

Hope Uzodimma Senate Presidency Ambition Returns as Lawmaker Makes U-Turn on Rules

Source: Twitter

Previous rules had narrowed eligibility

Under the earlier amendment, only senators who had served two terms were eligible to contest for principal offices in the National Assembly.

The rules further stipulated that one of the required terms must have been served in the immediate Senate preceding the nomination, a condition that significantly reduced the number of qualified contenders for the Senate Presidency and other leadership positions.

Senate approve fresh changes

Following the latest decision as shared via X, the restriction has now been removed, reopening eligibility for senators who were previously disqualified under the amended rules.

The development is expected to widen the contest for principal offices in the Senate and has already sparked fresh political discussions within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uzodimma’s alleged ambition regains momentum

Political observers believe the reversal may strengthen speculations surrounding Governor Hope Uzodimma’s alleged interest in the Senate Presidency after the 2027 general elections.

Although the governor has not publicly declared any ambition for the position, the revised standing rules are seen as favourable to several political figures who had previously been excluded by the stricter eligibility conditions.

The motion to reverse the amendment was moved by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele and subsequently adopted by the chamber during plenary proceedings presided over by Deputy Senate President Jubril Barau.

With the latest development, senators who were formerly blocked from contesting principal offices are now eligible to seek leadership positions in the upper legislative chamber.

Senate: Akpabio, Oshiomhole clash

Legit.ng previously reported that a heated exchange played out on the floor of the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, May 5, after Senator Adams Oshiomhole raised objections to proposed new rules that could affect eligibility for key leadership positions in the upper chamber ahead of the 2027 political cycle.

The development, captured in a video shared on X by user @Imranmuhdz, showed Oshiomhole visibly upset as he challenged the interpretation and enforcement of the new Senate guidelines.

Source: Legit.ng