A Federal High Court in Abuja had fixed Friday to hear a suit challenging former President Goodluck Jonathan’s eligibility to contest the 2027 presidential election

Lawyer Johnmary Jideobi had asked the court to stop Jonathan from seeking the presidency again and to restrain INEC from recognising his candidacy

The plaintiff had argued that Jonathan exhausted the constitutional two-term limit after completing Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s tenure and serving a full term after the 2011 election

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja is set to hear a suit on Friday, May 7, challenging the eligibility of former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2102/2025, was filed by a lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, who is seeking a declaration that Jonathan is constitutionally barred from seeking the presidency again.

Date Court'll Give Verdict on Ex-President Jonathan's Eligibility To Contest 2027 Election Emerges

Source: Twitter

Jonathan, INEC and AGF listed as defendants

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was named as the first defendant in the suit, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Attorney-General of the Federation were listed as the second and third defendants, respectively, Vanguard reported.

Justice Peter Lifu had earlier ordered hearing notices to be served on the defendants on April 28 after they reportedly failed to respond within the required timeframe.

Plaintiff seeks an order stopping Jonathan’s candidacy

The plaintiff asked the court to restrain Jonathan from presenting himself to any political party as a presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Jideobi also urged the court to prevent INEC from accepting, processing or publishing Jonathan’s name should he emerge as a candidate.

Suit questions constitutional interpretation

According to the originating suit, the court is expected to determine whether Jonathan remains eligible to contest again under Sections 1(1), (2), (3) and 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution, Daily Trust reported.

The plaintiff argued that Jonathan had already exhausted the constitutional limit after completing the tenure of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and later serving a full four-year term following the 2011 election.

Affidavit cites oath-taking concern

An affidavit supporting the suit, deposed to by Emmanuel Agida, stated that Jonathan assumed office on May 6, 2010, after Yar’Adua’s death.

“The plaintiff believes that the 1st defendant, having completed the unexpired term of late President Yar’Adua and subsequently served a full term after the 2011 election, has exhausted the constitutional limit of two tenures as president,” the affidavit stated.

The plaintiff further maintained that allowing Jonathan to contest and possibly win the election would result in his taking the presidential oath of office for a third time.

Case filed in the public interest

According to the affidavit, the suit was instituted in the public interest to protect constitutional order and uphold the supremacy of the law.

The plaintiff argued that unless the court intervenes, a political party could nominate Jonathan in alleged violation of constitutional provisions.

Jonathan reportedly consulting on 2027 race

The development comes amid reports that the former president is consulting widely on the possibility of participating in the 2027 presidential election.

Jonathan had reportedly stated on Thursday that consultations were ongoing regarding whether he would join the race.

Jonathan meets Tinubu

Legit.ng previously reported that former Nigerian leader Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday, May 6, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, in what officials described as part of ongoing consultations on regional and continental issues.

The meeting, which reportedly took place around 4pm at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, has drawn attention as both leaders continue to engage on West African political developments and Nigeria’s diplomatic role within the region.

Source: Legit.ng