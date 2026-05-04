PDP Board of Trustees led by Adolphus Wabara approved a 13-member interim NWC headed by Tanimu Turaki following a leadership vacuum

The Turaki-aligned bloc rejected the Abuja convention outcome and insisted on an interim structure in line with party constitution

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike declared factionalism ended in PDP, maintaining that the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led NWC remained valid

FCT, Abuja - The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Adolphus Wabara, has approved the formation of a 13-member interim National Working Committee (NWC) following what it described as a leadership vacuum within the party.

Wabara said the decision was in line with the party’s constitution after a recent Supreme Court ruling nullified the Ibadan convention, which had earlier produced a factional leadership.

Wike-Led PDP Appoints 13-Member Interim NWC

Source: UGC

Turaki heads interim leadership structure

The newly constituted interim NWC is to be headed by former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki.

The development followed a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting convened by the Turaki-aligned bloc of the PDP at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, where party stakeholders deliberated on the future of the organisation.

Prominent figures at the meeting included Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, former Niger state Governor Babangida Aliyu, Professor Jerry Gana, and former Minister of Women Affairs Zainab Maina, among others.

Group rejects Abuja convention outcome

The bloc maintained that the Abuja convention, which produced the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led NWC, lacked legitimacy and should be regarded as null and void.

They argued that under the PDP constitution, a caretaker or interim structure must be established whenever there is a leadership gap, prompting the BoT to intervene.

Supreme court ruling deepens party dispute

The crisis follows a Supreme Court judgment that dismissed an appeal filed by the Turaki-led NWC that emerged from the Ibadan convention.

In the ruling, Justice Stephen held that the Ibadan gathering, held in November last year, contravened an earlier decision of the Federal High Court delivered by Justice James Omotosho.

The judgment effectively invalidated the outcome of that convention, intensifying internal disagreements within the party.

Wike declares end to factionalism

Meanwhile, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that the Supreme Court ruling has settled the leadership dispute within the PDP.

“The Supreme Court judgment has now made it known there is only one PDP, and we no longer hear faction,” Wike said.

Wike further affirmed that the Abuja convention held in March 2026, which produced the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led NWC, remains valid, underscoring the continuing division over the party’s leadership structure.

PDP threatens Bode George

Legit.ng previously reported that the Southwest vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adedeji Doherty, has warned former deputy national chairman, Chief Bode George, to stop his public criticism of the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, or face expulsion.

Doherty, in a statement released on Sunday, May 3, said the party would no longer tolerate what he described as “incessant criticisms” from George, insisting that disciplinary action could follow if he continues.

Source: Legit.ng