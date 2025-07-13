Ijeomah Arodiogbu, national vice-chairman (south-east) of the APC, suggested 'the best political move' for Mallam Rabiu Kwankwaso

Arodiogbu urged Kano-born Kwankwaso to align with the APC, which currently controls the federal government

In an interview published on Sunday, July 13, the APC chieftain asked Kwankwaso to also consider maintaining his regional stronghold

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 election, Ijeomah Arodiogbu, the national vice-chairman (south-east) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has spoken on Rabiu Kwankwaso’s political value.

As reported by The Punch in an interview published on Sunday, July 13, Arodiogbu said Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) 2023 presidential candidate, is wise enough to choose the ruling APC over the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition.

Arodiogbu said:

“Kwankwaso is a very formidable politician in Kano. Looking at the population size and the political control he commands, he is a big asset to any party. But I can tell you confidently that he knows better than to join that ADC gathering. What they are doing is merely photo-ops out of desperation.”

He added:

“If Kwankwaso subjects himself to the likes of Nasir El-Rufai and Atiku Abubakar, he reduces his political worth. He will become a follower in a formation led by people who have no solid base anymore. I believe he is too smart for that."

Kwankwaso remains NNPP member

Meanwhile, amid oppositions' overtures, Ladipo Johnson, the national publicity secretary of the NNPP, has stated that Kwankwaso remains a member of the party.

Johnson said:

"All options are on the table, and we are carefully weighing them. At the appropriate time, we will inform Nigerians through you if anything changes.

“So, Kwankwaso is still a member of the NNPP and remains committed to the growth of the party and the development of Nigeria.”

Snapshot of Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso served as governor of Kano state from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015.

After he lost his re-election in 2003, he was appointed the first minister of defence of the Fourth Republic, from 2003 to 2007, under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was later elected to the national assembly in 2015, serving one term under the platform of the APC, representing Kano Central senatorial district.

In 2011, he was re-elected governor of the state and went on to join the APC in 2014. In 2015, Mallam Kwankwaso unsuccessfully contested the presidential primaries nomination under the opposition of the APC but lost to Muhammadu Buhari. In 2018, he returned to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contested the presidential primaries, losing to Atiku. In 2023, Kwankwaso unsuccessfully ran for President of Nigeria under the platform of the NNPP, receiving 6.23% of the vote.

ADC coalition woos Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that stakeholders in the ADC coalition confirmed that efforts were being made to win Kwankwaso to their corner and secure Kano state’s mega votes in the 2027 election.

Multiple sources in Kwankwaso's party, the NNPP, confirmed that both ADC leaders had held several meetings with the ex-Kano state governor and other top NNPP figures.

