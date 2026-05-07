A young lady celebrated as she finally bagged her Master’s degree from the National Open University of Nigeria

She opened up about how her journey at the National Open University lasted for four years instead of 18 months

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people took to the comments section to congratulate her on her achievement

A young lady celebrated as she successfully bagged her Master’s degree from the National Open University of Nigeria.

She shared how she waited four years before rounding up her Master’s education at the university.

A NOUN lady bags master's degree after 4 years instead of 18 months, shares story. Photo: @nimi093

Source: TikTok

NOUN student bags Master’s degree, shares experience

Identified as @nimi093 on TikTok, the lady shared her experience as a Master’s student who was supposed to undergo her program of 18 months.

She opened up about the unpleasant journey, which was rough and frustrating at a point.

As she attended her Master’s convocation, she expressed gratitude to God for the degree.

Her TikTok post was captioned:

“Started this journey 4 years ago, with an 18-month program that turned into 4 years… It was rough and frustrating at times, but I finally did it and it’s all praise now. God did it. MSc in the bag.”

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions as NOUN Master’s student bags degree

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the fresh Master's graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Blessing Unusual21 said:

"congratulations to us. I'm following everyone doing convocation today, please follow back."

Rukayat said:

"Congratulations 🥂 🥰Senior senior alumni 🥰🥰 from a junior alumni."

blessingngorbest said:

"Congratulations dear, no more TMA."

Oluwatoyin said:

"Awwwnnn🤗🤗…. Congratulations sis🥂🥂🥂🥂. MSc bagged."

A.S said:

"Congratulations mama."

TEMMY BABIES PALACE AKURE said:

"congratulations."

Hair Care Products in Akure said:

"Congratulations ma."

CROCHETER | MEDIC | CREATOR said:

"Congratulations ma."

A lady shares experience as she bags Master’s degree. Photo: @nimi093

Source: TikTok

A graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng