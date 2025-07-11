Prophet Godwin Ikuru said there is "a warfare of a good character" ahead of the 2027 election in Nigeria

The cleric asked all APC governors to do everything possible to make sure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is happy

Ikuru said the opposition figures who are determined to unseat President Tinubu are "practicing good character"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Akowonjo, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has urged all governors with allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to practice impactful governance.

Speaking recently in a video shared on his known Facebook page, seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ikuru advised APC governors to prioritise the youths because 'they are the voters'.

Prophet Godwin Ikuru tells APC governors that the 2027 election is going to "strategic". Photo credit: @Ramotalai001

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Message to APC governors

He said:

“This is a message to all APC governors. All APC governors should come closer, because I know that most of you will are going to hear what I am going to say.

“2027 is a strategic year. Whether you are Lagos or Edo governor, use your IQ, because there is a plan now, and that plan is to unseat Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. So, all APC governors, you must be very collaborative.”

Prophet Godwin Ikuru asks APC governors to work smartly to ensure President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He added:

“If the APC fails in 2027, the governors are the ones responsible.

“2027, there is a battle, a battle of good character. It takes a good character to win a bad character. And every governor of the APC must have a good character.”

"APC governors, draw the youths close. Empower the youths, let there be good roads and security."

Furthermore, the cleric described the 2027 election as 'a real struggle', adding that only smart politicians will triumph.

Amid hardship in Nigeria, the cleric explained that considering President Tinubu may have limited ability to connect with the masses, "the governors have the power to reach out to those people".

He said:

"The country is divided now. The northerners are going out.

"So, all the APC governors, I am calling on you. And the best is to take care of your state people. Your state people need to know your effectiveness on them. Deal with the people; put smiles on the faces of millions in your respective states. Then, 2027, the battle can now be easy.

"Let Nigerians be happy so that you the APC too will be happy in 2027."

Prophet Ikuru's video can be watched in full here.

